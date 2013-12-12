UK growth forecasts upgraded by BCC

The BCC has upgraded its growth forecasts for the UK economy.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 12, 2013 1:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

There are further positive signs for the UK's economy today (December 12th), as the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has upgraded its growth forecasts for the fourth quarter.

In its Economist Forecast for Q4 2013, which includes predictions for UK growth and unemployment for 2014, the BCC stated that the UK economy is likely to expand by 1.4 per cent for 2013 as a whole, which is up from its previous prediction of 1.3 per cent.

The BCC also stated that growth for 2014 could be as high as 2.7 per cent – up from the previous forecast of 2.2 per cent – but it downwardly revised its predictions for 2015, dropping them from 2.5 per cent to 2.4 per cent.

It was noted by the BCC that UK GDP will be taken above its Q1 2008 pre-recession peak in the second half of 2014 if its figures turn out to be accurate.

Household consumption, which the BCC points out accounts for two-thirds of UK GDP, is expected to be the main driver of growth in 2013 and 2014, with this being boosted by the strong housing market.

House prices

Chancellor George Osborne was previously forced to deny that the UK is heading for a new house price bubble, but governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney recently stated that this is a possibility.

Much of the UK's economic growth in recent months has centred on London and the south-east of England, with companies and people in the rest of the country still experiencing the after-effects of the recession.

The BCC's director-general John Longworth stated that it is “really great” to see such positive figures for the UK's economy in 2013.

He said: “But we must acknowledge that longer-term challenges are still looming. As household consumption slows in the medium-term, we have to find ways of boosting business investment and exports as rebalancing our economy is critical to our long-term economic future.”

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.