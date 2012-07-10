UK 038 US equities closed lower yesterday with continued signs of instability in the eurozone

Watch the latest market update from spread betting provider City Index with Adam Morrow. UK & US equities closed lower yesterday with continued signs of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 10, 2012 11:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

Watch the latest market update from spread betting provider City Index with Adam Morrow.

  • UK & US equities closed lower yesterday with continued signs of instability in the eurozone as the yield on Spanish 10-year bonds rose to 7%. Negativity continued into Asia as weaker than expected Chinese imports figures signalled slowing demand in the world’s second largest economy.
  • London shares are slightly up this morning after UK manufacturing figures have come in better than expected. EUROPEAN shares are also showing gains after the first 30bn EURO bailout for Spanish banks has been agreed by the ECB.
  • FTSE UP 40 points at 5666, DAX UP 55 points at 6442 and the CAC is UP 30 points at 3190.
  • Marks and Spencer announced that its like for like UK sales for the first half of 2012 have fallen by 2.8% and the company expects the short term trading outlook to continue to be challenging. However the share price is up 1% after investors as optimistic following a reshuffle in management.
  • BAE Systems is the top Gainer in London up 3.4% after UBS reiterates its BUY Ratings on the defence and security business.
  • Economic data is pretty thin today, however we do have unofficial UK GDP estimates at 3pm this afternoon.
Related tags: CFD Trading EU Investors Market Moving Events Spread Betting Trading Floor Video Updates UK markets

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CFD Trading articles

Market trader analysing data
Day trading: Learn how to day trade
By:
Patrick Foot
September 12, 2023 01:02 PM
    downtrend chart
    A guide to CFD trading strategies
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    September 5, 2023 07:30 AM
      stocks_03
      Benefits and risks of using AI in trading
      By:
      Ines Robledo Costales
      August 11, 2023 10:00 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        Derivative trading: definition, types and strategies
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        July 6, 2023 09:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.