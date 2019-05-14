Uber slump is a structural sell rating

Scepticism on the ride-hailing leader baking in

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 14, 2019 11:47 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Uber scepticism is baking in

The 17% fall in Uber shares since they began trade last Friday delivers a message from investors that’s difficult to pin entirely on tariff turmoil. On Monday, the Nasdaq 100 index, home to large e-commerce counterparts, closed 3.5% below its Friday open. Adding insult to injury, Uber’s chief rival Lyft is now worth more on a per share basis. It last traded at around $50 compared to Uber’s $37.60. Lyft’s $14.5bn market capitalisation is a fraction of Uber’s $63.25bn, but the bigger group’s cheaper unit price is no help for sentiment.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sounded in tune with that sentiment, warning investors to “expect some tough public market times over the coming month.” He now has a better handle on the extent of market scepticism.

Well-aired doubts centre on:

  • The size of Uber’s ride-hailing market
  • Its ability to generate sustainable returns from low-margin food and package deliveries
  • Whether it’s too late to neutralise a long-term threat from self-driving cars

In fact, such doubts brought a relative discount just ahead of Uber’s IPO. The mid-point of its $44-$50 indicative price was a multiple of about 7 times annual sales. That’s above ratings for e-commerce or software groups with similar growth. But Uber was still pegged below the 7.5 times Lyft achieved before launch.

Table 1: Uber pre-IPO price vs. e-commerce/software peers

Source: Bloomberg/City Index

More recent price action saw Uber fall harder than e-commerce growth peers on Monday, whilst Lyft’s 5% rebound on Tuesday, at last check, exceeded Uber’s 1.5%. 

Table 2: One-day percentage change 13-05-2019 - Uber, Expedia, Grubhub, Lyft

Source: Bloomberg/City Index

The obvious takeaway is that scepticism runs deep and may linger for longer than it takes U.S. stock markets to return to an even keel. At a minimum, Uber shares will need fresh indications of market share growth or financial stability to follow suit. Such milestones require the kind of flawless execution that has been a significant challenge for Uber to achieve. Until it does though, the shares could remain a structural sell.





Related tags: Shares market US Uber Fed

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil outlook: WTI plunges on Gaza ceasefire news, China concerns
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Downtrend to Extend to New 2024 Lows?
Yesterday 08:00 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Gold Forecast: Bond yields and geopolitics on the radar as traders’ eye fresh highs
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
February 2, 2024 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
February 2, 2024 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.