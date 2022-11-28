Two trades to watch: Oil, AUD/USD

Oil tumbles to a 2022 low. AUD/USD falls on China fallout, retail sales miss.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 28, 2022 8:20 AM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Oil tumbles to a 2022 low

After booking the third week of losses last week, oil prices are heading lower, falling to a new 2022 low.

Oil is dropping as COVID cases in China continue to rise and after strict mobility curbs were implemented over the weekend, which threatens to slow economic activity in the country.

Data earlier this month highlighted the impact that the zero-COVID policy was having on the Chinese economy, the world’s largest oil importer. Without any major changes to the way that China approaches COVID, the outlook for the economy and for oil demand remains weak.

Regarding supply, OPEC+ is set to meet at the end of the week to discuss output levels. The group cut production by 2 million barrels in the October meeting to support prices, which has continued to fall since then.

Where next for oil prices?

Oil hit resistance at 93.20 at the start of November and fell lower, dropping below the 50 & 100 sma. It also trades below a month-old falling trendline.

Sellers have broken below 75.25, the previous November low, and is heading towards 73.00, the early December ’21 high. A break below here opens the door to 70.00, the psychological level.

On the upside, buyers will look for a rise over 75.25, the previous November low, ahead of 80.00 the psychological level. A rise above here brings 81.20, the October 18 low, into focus, exposing the 50 sma at 84.30.

 

oil2811ci

 

 

AUD/USD falls on China fallout, retail sales miss

AUD/USD has set off on the back foot, paring gains from the previous week. While optimism surrounding a dovish pivot from the Federal Reserve boosted the pair last week, today, the risk-off mood is hitting the commodity currency.

The civil unrest in China as COVID cases and unsustainable lockdown restrictions rise has hit the market mood. The latest developments highlight the headwinds that face China, Australia’s largest trading partner.

Australian retail sales were also disappointing. Sales unexpectedly fell -0.2% MoM in October after rising 0.6% in September. The decline in sales comes as consumer resilience falters amid high inflation and rising interest rates.

The RBA slowed the pace of rate hikes to 25 basis points in recent meetings on the back of concerns over the impact on households.

Meanwhile, the USD is rising on safe-haven flows. There is no high-impacting US data today. Instead, attention will be on Fed William’s for further clues over the outlook for interest rates ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech later in the week.

Where next for AUD/USD?

AUD/USD is falling away from the weekly high, dropping below 0.67 and the 100 sma. This, combined with the receding bearish bias on the MACD, keeps sellers hopeful of further downside.

Sellers will look for a fall below 0.66 last week’s low to create a lower low and expose the 50 sma at 0.6490. Below here, the falling trendline support at 0.6350 comes into play.

On the upside, should buyers successfully defend the 100 sma, buyers could look to rise to 0.6780, last week’s high, ahead of 0.68, the November high, and falling trendline resistance.

 

audusd2811ci

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
Today 03:09 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX recovers from initial losses after hot NFP report
Today 03:01 PM
Gold analysis: Metals bounce back as dollar eases on mixed NFP data
Today 02:45 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:04 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Show Up to Ring in the New Year
Yesterday 07:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.