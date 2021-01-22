Two trades to watch GBPUSD WTI

GBP/USD eases back after weak retail sales data, uptrend remains
WTI falls as covid cases in China rise

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 22, 2021 2:57 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
GBP/USD declines on disappointing retail sales, uptrend remains

GBP/USD is declining towards 1.3650 after disappointing UK retail sales.

Retail sales missed forecasts +0.3% MoM in December vs. 1.2% expected.

US Dollar strength is back in play on Friday amid a souring market mood. The US Dollar Index (DXY) finds support at 90.00

Preliminary January Manufacturing & Service sector PMI data due both for UK & US. Given the aUK lockdown the service sector data is expected to show a deeper contraction.

GBP/USD technical analysis

After pushing beyond 1.37 overnight GBP/USD is trending lower. The pair trades -0.4% at 1.3665 at the time of writing.

Yet despite today’s pullback, GBP/USD continues to trade above its 20 & 50 sma on the 4 hour chart. Furthermore is remains comfortably within the ascending channel pattern dating back to early October pointing to an established bullish trend.

Immediate horizontal support is being tested at 1.3665a break through here could see 1.36 20 sma and round number tested, prior to 1.3560 lower band of the ascending channel.

On the upside the overnight swing high of 1.3745 is the level to beat. Any follow through buying could help lift the pair to 1.38.
Learn more about trading forex



WTI falls as Chinese covid cases rise

Oil prices are trending lower, retreating from an 11 month high struck last week

Fears are growing that new pandemic restrictions in China could curb fuel demand in China, the world’s largest importer.

Recent gains in crude have been under pinned by recovering fuel demand in China, whilst US and Europe lagged. With this source of support potentially waning as covid cases rise and lockdowns are imposed, investors are struggling to see through the near term risks.

EIA inventory data is due later today. Data on Wednesday showed a surprise2.6 million barrel increase versus 1.2 million expected.

WTI technical analysis

WTI has been trending higher making a series of higher highs and higher lows. However after three attempts to break above $53.90, WTI is easing back.

The price has just crossed below the 50 & 20 sma on the 4 hour chart at $52.80 in a bearish signal. The RSI also favours more selling.

A break through support at $51.70 (low 15th Jan) could negate the current uptrend and lead to a deeper sell off to 50.50. 

However, should he price retake the 52.80, an attempted rebound could see the 53.90 high retested before $54.75 is targeted.

Learn more about trading oil


Related tags: Crude Oil EUR

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Downside ducks lining up as US bonds go bid
Today 02:15 AM
US dollar extends losses on dovish Powell comments: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:56 PM
Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
Yesterday 07:50 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI briefly rises above $80
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rebounds ahead of Powell's testimony
Yesterday 01:16 PM
Gold analysis: Fresh record in sight as focus turns to Powell, data
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil rig on an grey day
Crude oil analysis: WTI looks poised to extend gains despite weak start
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 4, 2024 03:30 PM
    Energy
    WTI crude oil bulls eye a break to $80
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 28, 2024 12:00 AM
      Oil drilling in sea
      WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Rejected at Resistance but Bullish Structure Remains
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 25, 2024 08:00 PM
        Energy
        Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2024 03:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.