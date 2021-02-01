Can silver continue higher without any logic? If last week’s short squeeze stocks are anything to go by then the answer for now appears to be yes. However, beware these can come crashing lower as fast as they go up.





Silver technical analysis The price of silver has been in consolidation mode since late September. Resistance was previously seen at $27.90. However, today’s jump has seen that resistance taken out.

Silver trades above its 50 & 100 sma on the daily chart and the 50 sma has formed a golden cross pattern above the 100 sma in a bullish signal. Although it is worth noting that the RSI is in overbought territory above the key 70 level so caution should be applied before placing any aggressive bullish bets. Although these are unprecedented time.



A drop below resistance turned support at $27.90 could invalidate attempts on $29.85 and open the door to support at $26.00.





Plans to short squeeze silver to never before seen levels are circulating on Reddit in a similar way that they did for GameStop and AMC Entertainment among others last week.