Two trades to watch GBPUSD silver

GBP/USD rises ahead of manufacturing PMI data. Silver surges 8% but risks remain high.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 1, 2021 3:09 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
GBP/USD rises ahead of manufacturing PMI data

GBP/USD has rallied 130 pipis overnight and trades close to 1.3750.

An improved market mood amid easing EU-UK vaccine tensions as the EU refrains from adding the UK to the vaccine export restrictions list

UK reaches 600,000 vaccine a day and easing virus numbers in Britain have added to the upbeat mood

US President Biden’s push for US stimulus is also lifting sentiment pulling on USD.

Final UK manufacturing PMI & US ISM manufacturing PMIs in focus 

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD trades above its 50 & 100 sma and is supported by an ascending trendline presenting a bullish bias on the 4 hour chart. 

However, momentum has slowed as 1.3750 continues to act as an immediate hurdle. A move beyond this strong resistance level could bring 1.38 into target.

Immediate support can be seen at 1.37 round number and 50 sma, prior to 1.3650 the confluence of the 100 sma and the ascending trend line. This level is key for the sellers and a deep move southwards to 1.3650.


Learn more about trading forex




Silver spikes 8% higher but risks remain high

Silver is roaring higher on the open amid surging demand from social media users. 

Plans to short squeeze silver to never before seen levels are circulating on Reddit in a similar way that they did for GameStop and AMC Entertainment among others last week.

Can silver continue higher without any logic? If last week’s short squeeze stocks are anything to go by then the answer for now appears to be yes. However, beware these can come crashing lower as fast as they go up.

Learn more about what a short squeeze is here

Silver technical analysis

The price of silver has been in consolidation mode since late September. Resistance was previously seen at $27.90. However, today’s jump has seen that resistance taken out. 
Silver trades above its 50 & 100 sma on the daily chart and the 50 sma has formed a golden cross pattern above the 100 sma in a bullish signal. 

Although it is worth noting that the RSI is in overbought territory above the key 70 level so caution should be applied before placing any aggressive bullish bets. Although these are unprecedented time.

A drop below resistance turned support at $27.90 could invalidate attempts on $29.85 and open the door to support at $26.00.
Related tags: GBP Silver

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.