Two trades to watch FTSE AUDUSD

FTSE in focus after weaker than forecast retail sales. AUD/USD breaks below key support.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 18, 2021 4:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

FTSE in focus after weak retail sales

The FTSE is looking to a softer start after a mixed session on Wall Street. The Fed shift continues to work its way through the market. The US Dollar trades at a 2 month high, however base commodities are recovering from recent weakness which could support the FTSE  

UK retail sales disappoint falling -1.4% MoM in May, down from 9.2% in April and well below the 1.6% increase forecast.  

YoY retail sales rose 24.6% in May, below the 29% expected.  

Where next for the FTSE? 

The FTSE is looking to extend losses from the previous session on the open. However, it so far remains within the ascending channel that it has been trading across the past month. It also trades above its 50 & 200 EMA on the 4 hour chart. The RSI is neutral at 50 providing few clues.  

Whilst the FTSE holds 7125 the confluence of the 50 EMA, the lower band of the ascending channel and horizontal support, the view is still bullish. Resistance can be seen at 7170 yesterday’s high ahead of a move towards 7221.  

A breach below 7125 support could see sellers look towards 7050 the 200 EMA. 

 

AUD/USD breaches key technical level 

The Fed’s hawkish shift in tone continues to boost the US Dollar, pressurizing the AUD/USD. 

Australian jobs growth picked up by 115.2k and unemployment dropped to 5.1% its lowest level since February 2020. This ongoing improvement in the economy could see the RBA adopt a more hawkish tone going forwards.  

For now the RBA Governor insists that its premature to consider tapering bond purchases. 

The Aussie has brushed off news by Westpac that it expects the RBA to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR) in early 2023. 

Australian Dollar explained

Where next for AUD/USD? 

AUD/USD is extending its selloff, falling through its 200 day moving average and hitting 0.7510 its lowest level since December and the descending trend line support.  

The RSI points southwards in bearish territory and is supportive of further losses whilst it remains out of oversold territory. 

Immediate support can be seen at 0.7460 the multi-month descending trendline. A breakthrough here could open the door to 0.74. 

On the flipside, 0.7650 brings resistance. A breach of this level could negate the current down trend. A move over 0.7725 the 50 sma could see the bulls gain momentum. 

Related tags: AUD FTSE 100 USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.