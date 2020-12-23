EUR/USD is rebounding as investors react to news that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EC President Ursula von der Leyen talked on the phone to move Brexit trade talks forward.• Secondly France has reopened the border with the UK for freight, allowing truck drivers to deliver goods on condition of a negative covid test.• US Dollar is trending lower despite Trump raising doubts over whether he will sign the covid rescue package agreed by Congress.• A slew of US data will be in focus, including jobless claims, personal spending and income numbers and durable goods orders.

Technical outlook

On the 4 hour chart, EUR/USD failed to cling onto gains above its 20 sma, however the 50 sma at 1.2180 is holding. The bullish 100 sma is also offering support around 1.2120.

A move back over 50 sma at 1.2080 could see today’s high at 1.22 tested prior to a move towards 1.2250 and the 2020 top of 1.2273.

On the flip side, immediate support is seen at 1.2150 today’s low, prior to 1.2120 100 sma. A break-through here would negate the medium term bullish trend opening the door to 1.2050 9th December’s low.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.





FTSE 100 Brexit & covid stocks in focus

The FTSE has opened the day lower, lagging its European piers thanks in part to the stronger pound, which has risen on Brexit optimism. Reports of concession from the UK over fishing could help a trade deal across the line.