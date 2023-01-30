Two trades to watch: DAX, Oil

DAX falls ahead of GDP data. Oil slips in early trade with OPEC+ coming into focus.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 30, 2023 8:13 AM
Germany flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

DAX falls ahead of GDP data

The DAX, along with its European peers, is pointing to a softer open at the start of the new week after booking gains of 0.77% last week.

The market mood has turned cautious ahead of a key week for central bank meetings, which sees rate decisions from the ECB, the Fed and the BoE.

While the Fed is expected to slow the pace of rate hikes to 25 basis points, the ECB and the BoE are expected to hike by 50 basis points.

Before the looming central bank meetings begin, investors today will look to German GDP data, which is expected to show that the economy stalled in Q4 at 0% growth QoQ.

The data comes as the outlook for the German economy has improved recently, thanks in part to a warmer winter which has helped to cut consumption of natural gas. The German economy is no longer expected to fall into recession this year as the base case scenario, with the German government forecasting 0.2% growth in 2023.

A combination of China re-opening, the improved growth outlook and hopes of a rate cut by the Fed by the end of the year have helped the DAX rally over 8% in January.

However, there are still plenty of risks that could derail the rally, including earnings downgrades, inflation not cooling sufficiently quickly and an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

Where next for the DAX?

The DAX is consolidating around below the 2023 high of 15200 but is holding above 15000. The RSI has eased out of the outbought territory and remains within the rising channel dating back to early November.

Buyers will look for a rise over 15270, the 2023 high, ahead of 15500, the rising trendline resistance towards 15745.

Sellers will look for a fall below 15000 towards 14300 the December high. A break below here exposes the 50 sma at 14580.

dax3001ci

 

Oil slips in early trade with OPEC+ coming into focus

Oil prices are falling at the start of the week, paring earlier gains ahead a big week for central banks and the OPEC+ meeting. Ministers are not expected to tweak oil output when they meet on February 1st.

Oil had risen in early trade amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and a drone attack in Iran and as China pledged to support the post-Covid recovery by boosting consumption.

China resumes business this week after the Lunar New Year, and initial figures suggest that domestic travel and consumption have bounced back firmly. However, this is not helping oil prices in early trade.

The risk-off cautious mood in the market ahead of the central bank meetings is hurting risk assets, including oil.

Where next for oil prices?

Oil trades caught between the 50 sma and 100 sma while the RSI is neutral at 50, giving away few clues.

A breakout trade could see buyers look for a break above 82.10, last week’s high, and 83.30, the December high, to expose the 100 sma at 86.00.

Sellers could look for a fall below the 50 sma at 77.8 and 76.80, the multi-month falling trendline. It would take a move below 72.50 to create a lower low.

 

oil3001ci

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Oil Dax

Latest market news

View more
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading sub-$1.08?
Today 03:00 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after solid data and on AI optimism
Today 02:10 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rebounds along with stocks as dollar dips
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:06 AM
USD rally pauses for breath, DAX finds stability amidst the noise
Today 05:19 AM
EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
Today 04:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading sub-$1.08?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:00 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 09:06 AM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      USD rally pauses for breath, DAX finds stability amidst the noise
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 05:19 AM
        AUD/USD suffers its worst 3-day run, Ominous day for the Nikkei: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:26 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.