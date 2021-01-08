Two trades to watch Dax hits fresh all time high DXY ahead of NFP

The Dax hits a fresh record high, although it is starting to look overbought.
DXY attempts to extend rebound, however meaningful break through 90 is needed.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 8, 2021 3:17 AM
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Where now for the Dax after hitting fresh record highs?
  • After a strong close on Wall Street and record highs in Asia overnight, the Dax is also extending gains to fresh record highs over 14,000 amid vaccine optimism and hopes of a strong economic recovery.
  • German industrial production +0.9% vs 0.7% exp.
Technical analysis Dax
The Dax trades above its 20, 50 & 100 sma on the daily chart a signal that the bulls are very much in control. Furthermore, we have seen the 50 sma cross above the 100 sma which is another strong bullish signal. 

However it is worth noting that the RSI is at 70 crossing into overbought territory so aggressive bullish trades should be made with caution. The RSI in overbought territory suggests that the price could ease back before continuing to advance higher.

Immediate resistance can be seen at 14120 today’s high and a fresh record high ahead of 14500 round number,

On the flip side, immediate support can be seen 13580 January low, a break through here will see the 50 sma come into play at 13220 before support at 13000 the 100 sma and psychological support.
Learn more about trading indices



US Dollar Index Tests 90.00 ahead of US jobs report
  • US Dollar Index is pushing modestly higher ahead of the European open, extending gains from the previous session. 
  • The closely watched jobs report is expected to show a continued weakening in job creation with just 71k new jobs expected in December down from 245k in November.

Read my colleague Matt Weller’s NFP preview piece

The US Dollar Index has been trending lower since late March last year and whilst the trend on the daily chart is still bearish, the 4 hour chart is showing signs of a reversal at least in the near term.

DXY has picked up off its fresh multi year low of 89.20 and heading towards the key psychological level of 90.00.

DXY pushed above its 50 sma and its 100 sma on the 4 hour chart whilst the RSI is also in bullish territory above 50 but below 70 the over bought level. These signals suggest there could be some more upside on the cards.

However, that would depend on whether DXY price can push above immediate resistance at 90.00. A break above this key level could bring 90.44 into focus. A break above this level could negate the current bearish trend and bring 90.60 into play before 91.00.

On the flip side look out for 89.2 January low and multiyear low, prior to 89 a key level in 2018 and 88.6 a high from 2010.
Learn more about trading forex

Related tags: Dax DXY

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD, Crude Oil Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Pauses as WTI Breaks Out
Today 06:53 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading sub-$1.08?
Today 03:00 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after solid data and on AI optimism
Today 02:10 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rebounds along with stocks as dollar dips
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:06 AM
USD rally pauses for breath, DAX finds stability amidst the noise
Today 05:19 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dax articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
USD rally pauses for breath, DAX finds stability amidst the noise
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:19 AM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    DAX, FTSE China A50 analysis: Stocks plunge as rate cut bets trimmed
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:25 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 16, 2024 08:45 AM
        germany_01
        DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 15, 2024 09:35 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.