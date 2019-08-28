With DAX having risen to a pivotal zone of resistance, we highlight two clear scenarios worth monitoring.

As highlighted by my colleague Matt Weller, indices are locked within a range whilst they await the catalyst for their next directional move, and the DAX is no exception.

The past 7 sessions have seen the index confined to a 320-point range, although it can be argued this is part of a 600-point range it’s been confined to these past three weeks. Either way, global equity markets have paused for breath which means we should be headed towards range expansion (and therefore, hopefully a breakout).

In today’s video we outline a bullish and bearish setup based around a pivotal zone of resistance.