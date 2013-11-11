Twitter to focus on acquisitions after IPO success

Twitter could look to acquire various real-time information companies in the coming months as the company aims to make a profit for the first time.

Sam Hamadeh of consultancy PrivCo stated that the firm has a "long" shopping list of businesses it would like to buy.

Speaking to the Times, he argued there are dozens of private companies Twitter will be targeting in the near future.

The firm is buoyant at the present time after its successful initial public offering earlier in the month, though its share price is down today (November 11th).

At 15:32 GMT, Twitter stocks were trading more than two per cent down for the day on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's value soared above $4 billion (£2.5 billion) on its first day of open trading.

Mr Hamadeh claimed businesses such as Boss Alien, Songkick, CitySocialising and Box Telematics are among those Twitter would like to buy.

"These companies would sell for Twitter's acquisition price sweet spot of between $20 million and $150 million," he told the newspaper.

