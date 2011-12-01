Traders pause for breath after share price surge yesterday UK manufacturing slightly better than exp

Traders paused for breath on Thursday, keeping the FTSE in a narrow trading range after the best one-day rally for UK stocks in nearly eight […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 1, 2011 2:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Traders paused for breath on Thursday, keeping the FTSE in a narrow trading range after the best one-day rally for UK stocks in nearly eight weeks yesterday.

After such a strong session yesterday, it’s natural that there has been a rather muted opening today on the FTSE and broader European stock indices. Whilst the co-ordinated Central Bank action to increase liquidity in the financial system yesterday was a welcome confidence boost and a hugely positive step, it does not address the problems that lay at the heart of the sovereign debt crisis. It is effectively a powerful band aid when fiscal surgery is required. Therefore, it is understandable that the sharpness of yesterday’s gains has lost some momentum today.

That said, if we continue to hear positive news out of the euro area, particularly in the run up to the next EU Summit, there is every chance of a santa rally, but that chance remains somewhat clouded today.

By 9.45am, the FTSE 100 was trading higher by 15 points or 0.28% on the day, whilst the German DAX and French CAC indexes lost around 0.2% in trading.

A somewhat successful Spanish bond auction, where demand was high but gross yields also surged higher, helped near term sentiment on the day, which may otherwise have caused some ripples in stock market waters.

What we have seen is a continuation from investors to buy into heavyweight mining and banking stocks, with both stock sectors rallying just short of 1% on the day as a result and continuing to benefit from the co-ordinated Central Bank liquidity action yesterday. The change of tone in monetary policy stance from China seems to have helped investors to turn a blind eye to the first time in three years that the country’s factory activity sector shrank. It is hoped that China will react to the seeming cooling of growth with renewed vigour to stimulate the world’s fastest growing economy.

UK manufacturing data came in slightly better than expected, but still showed that UK factory activity shrank last month. UK PMI data came in at 47.6, marking a small fall from an upwardly revised previous month contraction of 47.8. A somewhat worse fall had been expected however, but will do little to calm existing fears that the UK continues to teeter on the edge of recession.

A stronger than expected update from retailer Kingfisher helped to spark a rally in UK retail stocks this morning, lifting Kingsfisher’s share price higher by 4.5% straight to the top of the FTSE leader board. The retailer reported a 14% rise in retail profit to £273 million, which beat most analyst forecasts by approximately £10 million.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.