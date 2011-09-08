Traders eye BoE and ECB rate decisions

European stock indices started the day slowly before seeing more gains though many investors were awaiting key interest rate decisions from the Bank of England and European Central Bank at midday, along with a speech by Ben Bernanke after the European close and US President Obama’s jobs plan, which is expected to be announced late this evening.

After such a strong rally yesterday that saw the FTSE rally over 3%, there was a natural pause for breath to the start of trading today, particularly having seen gains run out of steam in Asia trading early this morning. There is a sense that there are investors out there that want to push the market higher but at present the 5450 level has put a ceiling on the amount of gains the FTSE has made right now and until the UK index can break above this level, sellers may continue to be attracted to sell into market rallies.

After an initial fall in prices, European Indices recovered to post gains by mid morning with the FTSE 100 rallying 0.5%, tracking gains of 0.7% for the DAX and 1% for the CAC.

With eyes towards the BoE and ECB rates, prices are likely to trade with a choppy edge today as investors position themselves for any surprises.

UK retailers have outperformed the FTSE’s small rally this morning after better than expected earnings from Home Retail Group. The UK’s top household retailer announced that sales at its Argos chains fell by 8.6% over the summer period, which was well received as most market participants had expected a sharper fall of around 10%. Home Retail shares rose over 8% as a result, whilst other retail stocks such as Ocado and Dixon’s Retail also saw gains.

BoE outlook

The market is expecting no change in stance from the Bank of England in today’s rate announcement but traders are keeping their eyes open for any announcement of further easing to help support the anaemic UK economic recovery. Whilst the clear output from the last BoE decision was a move to a more dovish stance, with both committee members Weale and Dale dropping calls for interest rate hikes, the move to inject new stimulus into the markets today would be a surprise, and sceptics would most likely ask themselves what the BoE knows that they don’t. The BoE does not tend to rock the boat much and most are expecting no change in stance from the last meeting.

ECB outlook

The ECB decision could be the more volatile of the two central banks today, with the ECB expected to change its stance from the recent hawkish moves to keep rates on hold and signal that this will likely be the policy going forward as a minimum. We are also likely to see some politics being played out in the press conference with ECB President Jean Claude Trichet after the announcement, with the ECB expecting to reaffirm its vigour for strict austerity measures to be implemented by various debt laden eurozone states before any ECB liquidity support can be ensured. The recent moves by Italy to amend the original austerity plan, which helped to convince the ECB to purchase benchmark Italian bonds to prevent escalating yields in the first place, has likely caused some embarrassment at the ECB and we can expect Trichet to use today’s conference to help restore some credibility.