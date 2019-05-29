Trade war hits European stocks

European markets are on shaky ground and the FTSE is trading over 1% lower thanks to simmering trade tensions between the US and China.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 29, 2019 6:18 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European markets are on shaky ground and the FTSE is trading over 1% lower thanks to simmering trade tensions between the US and China. China has started making its retaliatory move on two fronts, firstly threatening to constrict the supply of its rare earth minerals to the US and secondly Huawei has launched a legal case in US courts arguing that the American decision to restrict the world’s largest network equipment maker was illegal.

The potential tightening of China’s rare earth exports would not only cause the cost of specialty metals in the US to spike but could actively impede certain production activity.

The pound is notching lower as the UK’s two main parties are redefining their Brexit positions following European elections and Labour is getting ready to announce its backing for a second referendum. All this politicking seems too much for sterling which has been in decline for all of this week.  

Marks & Spencer is in a precarious position as it could end up losing its spot among FTSE 100 stocks next week when index provider FTSE Russell undertakes its quarterly review. This morning’s 5.5% decline will not help the company’s case as its market capitalization is now close to GBP4 billion.

 European steel production

ArcelorMittal’s decision to cut production of steel in Europe because of weak demand will sound warning bells for economists as steel demand can be seen as an indirect indicator of Europe’s economy. The metal is used by key industries such as construction, energy and car production and weaker demand points to constrained growth.

Related tags: Forex GBP Shares market Sterling UK 100 Wall Street Brexit China

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
Today 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
Today 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
Today 02:46 AM
Crude oil, gold finding buyers as Middle Eastern tensions escalate
Today 12:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:00 PM
    united_states_01
    Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:21 AM
      Forex trading
      Dollar, EUR/USD analysis: FX markets show limited CPI response
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 05:00 PM
        gold_02
        Gold, USD/JPY analysis: Dollar in focus as CPI looms
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.