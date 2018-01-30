Trade of the day Alphabet

As of the end of January, 48 analysts covering Alphabet advise that the firm will outperform the market this year. The average price target is $1,212, representing a 2.1% increase from its current price, whilst the highest price target is $1,350, representing a 13% upside to its current price.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 30, 2018 4:41 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Google parent, Alphabet, is due to report its fourth quarter results, after the market close, on Thursday 1st February. Wall Street is expecting the internet giant to report gross revenue of $31.57 billion and net revenue of $25.54 billion. Meanwhile GAAP EPS is forecast to hit $9.99 after reaching $9.36 last year. Despite the stellar results so far, Alphabet are expected to end the financial year on a high, with ad revenue expected to remain solid, whilst the weaker dollar and corporate tax cut should also give the firm a strong outlook. 

Google has dominated online search for years and there is still next to no competition for the tech giant in this field. The digital ad business is going strong, Alphabet has the escalating cloud business and potentially huge self-driving business, booming smart home business and its move into streaming TV with Youtube TV, could potentially explode overt the coming years as some see this as the Netflix of live TV. 

Strong uptrend 

There is no denying that Alphabet has had a phenomenal 2017, jumping 30% cross the year outperforming the S&P500 by 16%. So far it has started 2018 on an equally strong footing, rallying over 10% in January, reaching yet another record high on Friday of $1186.75. The 20 SMA, 50 SMA and 200 SMA all confirm a strong uptrend. 

Whilst Alphabet’s valuation is high with P/E ratio hitting close to 40%, investors have continually proved that they are willing to look beyond this and push the stock higher, mainly due to strong future earnings estimates. Whispers from Wall Street are hinting at a beat on earnings in the region of $10.35 which could lead to a short-term rally towards the end of the week. Meanwhile with investors turning their attention towards YouTube TV and its potential then over the medium-term Alphabet could be on the rise as well. 

Price target 

As of the end of January, 48 analysts covering Alphabet advise that the firm will outperform the market this year. The average price target is $1,212, representing a 2.1% increase from its current price, whilst the highest price target is $1,350, representing a 13% upside to its current price.

Related tags: Google

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Google articles

Congress building
Biggest US companies: your guide to the largest American businesses
By:
Ryan Thaxton
July 31, 2023 03:03 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Tech stock technical picks: Tesla, Alphabet, Amazon
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 15, 2023 02:29 AM
      Android phone with google apps
      A guide to the Google (Alphabet) stock split 2022
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      July 1, 2022 07:15 AM
        Android phone with google apps
        Trading FAANG: how to buy and sell FAANG companies
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        May 11, 2022 07:45 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.