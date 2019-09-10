Todays Move in WTI Crude could Mean Trouble for the Canadian Dollar

What happens tomorrow if Crude reverses its recent move higher?

September 10, 2019 6:27 PM

Today's Move in WTI Crude could Mean Trouble for the Canadian Dollar

Crude broke out above the downward sloping trendline of a triangle today. However, it also closed down 0.28% on the day.  After breaking out, Crude turned lower on the day and moved back into the triangle, in negative territory for the day.  This candlestick is a doji candle and is considered to be a candle of indecision.

Source: Tradingview. City Index

In contrast, USD/CAD continued its moved lower today (CAD higher) from the bearish engulfing candle put in last week.   The pair is hovering around the 61.8% retracement level near 1.3148 from the July 19th lows to the September 3rd highs.  Trendline support comes in roughly 50 pips lower near 1.3100.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Crude and CAD typically move together, that is, when crude trades lower, USD/CAD trades higher (CAD lower).  However today, as Crude reversed lower, CAD did not.  To better illustrate this, below is a chart of WTI Crude and Canadian Dollar Futures (the futures trade in the same direction as Crude, as opposed to USD/CAD which trades inversely to crude).  The correlation coefficient for the two assets is currently +.62.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

What happens tomorrow if Crude reverses its recent move higher and trades lower back into the triangle?  The Canadian Dollar may trade lower with it (USD/CAD trade higher).  On a 240-minute chart, price is diverging from the RSI, which is typically a signal of a potential reversal.  Horizontal resistance and Fibonacci retracements come in between 1.3230 and 1.3260.  As mentioned on the daily chart, support is near 1.3100.

Source: Tradingview, City Index


Related tags: Crude Oil Dollar USD Commodities Forex Oil Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.