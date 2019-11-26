Tis the season to be long FX carry NZDJPY

Record highs (again) for the S&P 500 overnight as the renewed optimism surrounding the U.S. – China trade deal left last weeks pullback well short of what might otherwise have been expected. Although bullish sentiment is at elevated levels, there does appear to be an element of FOMO creeping into equity markets.

The strong performance of stocks during 2019 has also translated into good returns for FX carry trade strategies. According to U.S. bank, JP Morgan, FX carry trade strategies are on track to deliver their second-best performance in a decade.

November 26, 2019 8:05 PM

Record highs (again) for the S&P 500 overnight as the renewed optimism surrounding the U.S. – China trade deal left last weeks pullback well short of what might otherwise have been expected. Although bullish sentiment is at elevated levels, there does appear to be an element of FOMO creeping into equity markets.

The strong performance of stocks during 2019 has also translated into good returns for FX carry trade strategies. According to U.S. bank, JP Morgan, FX carry trade strategies are on track to deliver their second-best performance in a decade.

For those unfamiliar with FX carry trading, returns are generated from two main sources.

The first is via the interest rate differentials between two countries. The idea is to buy the currency that has a higher interest rate relative to the one that is sold. The difference in interest rates is a profit. The second is via spot returns. In this case it helps to look for a currency pair that is in an uptrend in favour of the higher yielding currency over the funding currency.

In the G10 FX space, the JPY and CHF are two used as funding currencies, while the AUD, NZD, and CAD are traditionally the most popular high yielding currencies. Despite interest rates in Australia, New Zealand and Canada currently being at historically low levels, interest rates in those countries remain higher than interest rates in Japan.

With that in mind let’s turn to the charts and take a look at NZDJPY for a potential FX carry trade.

NZDJPY has spent the past four months capped by trendline resistance currently near 70.00. After the release of stronger than expected NZ retail sales data yesterday, NZDJPY appears to be on the verge of breaking higher.

I would suggest using a move above the June low at 70.26 as further confirmation that NZDJPY has broken out of its congestion pattern, targeting a move towards the 72.30 quadruple low from September 2018. The stop loss could be placed initially at 69.60 and trailed higher should the spot price perform as expected.

Tis the season to be long FX carry - NZDJPY

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 27th of November 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
Today 02:00 AM
Gold, copper, silver forecast: Metals drop on NFP, China concerns
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls after a stronger NFP report
Yesterday 01:06 PM
EUR/USD, USD/CHF probe pivotal levels, implied volatility spikes
Yesterday 06:39 AM
USD/JPY could be caught in the crossfire of FOMC, BOJ: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:54 AM
Iron ore may have bottomed as trading volumes surge
June 6, 2024 11:03 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

USD_GBP_EUR
EUR/USD, USD/CHF probe pivotal levels, implied volatility spikes
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 06:39 AM
    Forex trading
    USD/JPY could be caught in the crossfire of FOMC, BOJ: The Week Ahead
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 02:54 AM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD Forecast: ECB Cuts, Focus Shifts to US NFP, CPI, and FOMC
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 05:05 PM
        Jobs
        NFP Preview: US Dollar Bounce Potential if Jobs Data Doesn’t Disappoint
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 6, 2024 01:54 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.