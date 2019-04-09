Time for a sterling complacency check

Complacency remains the sterling trader's biggest enemy

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 9, 2019 9:41 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Complacency remains the sterling trader's biggest enemy

The talk of the morning was that Germany’s Chancellor Merkel might be willing to set a 5-year limit on the Northern Ireland backstop. After the inevitable denial, the pound unceremoniously dumped a near 70-pip gain. This again illustrates the huge divide between the market’s appetite for promising news versus the reality that Britain still hasn’t agreed a deal and could crash out in three days. The pound hasn’t traded below $1.29 since February.

This sort of optimism has a recent precedent. Bullish exuberance also culminated around midnight after 23rd June 2016’s referendum, with sterling peaking at $1.50. GBP/USD has printed up to 6% higher since 1st January, according to Refinitiv data. It peaked by a similar amount weeks before the referendum. Then as now, options markets were getting bored. Sterling’s net short was far bigger though.

Best, case, assume an extension is granted. A year-end option’s a higher probability amid Tuesday reports that France’s Macron wants a delay no longer than end-2019, whilst the EU opposes an extension to 30th June, Theresa May’s preferred length. A 9-month pause would almost certainly see more multi-dimensional wrangling. Meanwhile, Brexit’s cap on growth and investment would continue and the BoE would stay on hold. As we’ve seen, that doesn’t preclude resilient economic readings. These could lift sterling to the top of its dominant $1.28-$1.34 one-year range, but a sustainable upside break is unlikely.

The bottom line is that boring ranges have been profitable ranges this year and sturdy stops enable survival for far longer than optimism alone.

Related tags: Sterling May Germany UK Europe Forex Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.