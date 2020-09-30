Three Takeaways for Traders from a Debacle of a US Presidential Debate

Trump’s refusal to commit to accepting the legitimacy of the election regardless of the outcome has stoked fears of a contentious legal battle and/or civil unrest over the result of the election.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 30, 2020 11:09 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Three Takeaways for Traders from a Debacle of a US Presidential Debate

When the biggest takeaway from a first debate is that perhaps we shouldn’t have any more debates (or at least that the moderator should be able to mute the participants’ mics), it’s probably not a good sign.

In a microcosm of 2020 as a whole, last night’s Presidential debate was chaotic, disorienting, and frankly depressing. Rather than actually debating substantive policy proposals, Donald Trump and Joe Biden more often devolved into a series of personal attacks and name-calling between two geriatric men who clearly detest one another.

When it comes to markets, there are three major takeaways for traders from the debate debacle:

1)     Biden Rejected Being Labeled as a Leftist

Perhaps in an effort to play up ideological divisions among the Democrats, one of President Trump’s most consistent lines of attack against Biden was to label the former Vice President as a radical leftist. Biden pushed back aggressively on this label, refusing to endorse the “Green New Deal” championed by more liberal members of the Democratic Party or to commit to expanding the Supreme Court. In one of the most salient lines of the debate, Biden asserted, “The party is me, right now. I am the Democratic Party.” Whether this neutrality was simply an effort to avoid offending anyone in his party ahead of the election or a true sign of how Biden would govern remains to be seen, but at the margin, his comments suggest that some investors’ fears of a dramatic lurch leftward if Biden triumphs in November may be overblown.

2)     Initial Polls Suggest Biden “Won” the Debate (But Really Everyone Lost)

After a “miss” in the 2016 election, traders are understandably skeptical of polls of all stripes, but for what it’s worth, post-debate polls gave the slight edge to the former Vice President. A SSRS/CNN poll found 60% of viewers said Biden did better in the debate vs. just 28% favoring Trump’s performance, while CBS News found 48% giving the edge to Biden vs. 41% for Trump.

Looking at the bigger picture, polls have shown a consistent 6-8% lead for Biden nationally (notably larger than Hillary Clinton’s edge at this time four years ago). With neither man doing anything to meaningfully broaden their appeal to undecided voters (indeed most viewers likely turned the debate off within 15 minutes in disgust!), most Democrats would chalk up anything but a catastrophic setback for Biden as “good enough” to maintain his current lead.

3)     Trump’s Continued Aspersions on the Legitimacy of the Election Raise the Risk of Election Night (Week?) Chaos

Arguably the biggest takeaway for investors came toward the end of the debate when President Trump declined to condemn white supremacists or tell his supporters to avoid civil unrest. When asked to condemn “Proud Boys” a far-right group widely condemned as a hate group, Trump declared that they should “Stand back and stand by.” Later, Trump urged his supporters to go to polls and “watch very carefully.”

Trump’s refusal to commit to accepting the legitimacy of the election regardless of the outcome has stoked fears of a contentious legal battle and/or civil unrest over the result of the election.

Market Reaction

The clearest reaction to the debate debacle was in US stock index futures. As the chart below shows, Dow Jones futures rallied through the majority of the debate before selling off sharply when Trump questioned the legitimacy of the election. That said, the US stock market has since recovered from its overnight swoon and is currently trading up by roughly 1% in early US session trade.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Outside of that, the market reaction to the debate was subdued. The US dollar ticked lower during the proceedings before rallying overnight to erase some of yesterday’s losses. Gold and oil were similarly quiet throughout the debate, though gold has since edged lower while WTI crude is ticking higher in early US trade.

Moving forward, traders are likely to key on economic data more than political developments, with the focus shifting to Friday’s highly-anticipated Non-Farm Payrolls report sooner rather than later.


Related tags: Election Biden Trump

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook remains positive despite drop ahead of FOMC minutes
Today 04:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Room to Run if NVDA Earnings Beat?
Today 03:39 PM
AUD/USD outlook supported by rallying metals and Chinese markets
Today 01:36 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX slips ahead of FOMC minutes, Nvidia earnings
Today 01:07 PM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:49 AM
USD/CHF looks set to lead the USD index higher, EUR/USD and AUD/USD lower
Today 04:59 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Election articles

Research
European Open: EUR/USD implied volatility spikes ahead of mid-term results
By:
Matt Simpson
November 9, 2022 05:12 AM
    Australian flag
    ASX200 Afternoon Report May 23rd 2022
    By:
    May 23, 2022 05:10 AM
      Research
      What does the ALP's election win mean for the ASX200?
      By:
      May 22, 2022 07:50 PM
        Australian flag
        Where are the tail risks for this weekend's Australian Federal Election?
        By:
        May 16, 2022 03:28 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.