There is no stopping sterling at the moment

GBP/USD Range:1.6386 – 1.6446 Support:1.6300 Resistance: 1.6550 There is no stopping sterling at the moment as we approach a May high of 1.6518. It seems even […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 27, 2011 5:56 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
GBPUSD
GBP/USD
Range:1.6386 – 1.6446
Support:1.6300
Resistance: 1.6550
There is no stopping sterling at the moment as we approach a May high of 1.6518. It seems even with negative economic news and the reluctance of the MPC to pull the trigger on hiking rates, the pound finds its strength for being the least ugly in the ugly currency contest. Yesterday afternoon, sterling took a shot in the leg as EUR/GBP broke through support levels as European debt woes hit the wires. Next was the demise of the USD taking queens currency higher again. Not much to take from UK data so it will all rely on the EUR and USD to drive this market. Med-term, the question is, will cable really break out of 1.6000-1.6500?
EURUSD
EUR/USD
Range: 1.4125-1.4289
Support: 1.4050
Resistance 1.4350
The rollercoaster continues, as they say its looks as bid at the top as it does offered at the bottom! Yesterday afternoon looked like we were going to be testing the 1.4000 support again as comments from Luxembourg’s Junker, who leads the European finance ministers, said the IMF may not release its portion of aid for Greece next month, sent the Euro spiralling. Just as we seemed set to re test 1.4000, the market focused on US yields breaking lower and the possibility that more stimulus could be needed to bolster the faltering US economy in the form of QE3. The market will be looking at the US inflation data along with the Michigan consumer sentiment and pending home sales this afternoon.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.