The US dollar index flirts with a bounce above 102

A lower US dollar over the coming months seems likely. But we’ve already seen quite a sizeable move to the downside which brings the potential for a bounce. And we may have seen the early stages of that on Wednesday.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 15, 2024 5:47 AM
100USD_notes
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market pricing has been anticipating a dovish Fed for quite some time, but it is only in recent weeks that price action has finally backed it up. We’ve now seen the US dollar index fall over -4% since its bearish engulfing candle 15 weeks ago, and for the most part this is being backed up my futures market positioning.

 

US dollar futures positioning – COT report

Net-long exposure to the USD dollar against G10 currencies has continued to fall, since the US dollar index peaked 15 weeks ago. That said, they remain net-long by around $10 billion. Net-long exposure of asset managers on the US dollar index itself is not at its least bullish level since January. The odd one out are large speculators, as net-long exposure has hovered between he 16k-18.5k area over the past two months. It therefore seems relevant to point out that large speculators were proven wrong when they last diverged from asset managers in Q2.

20240815cotUSD

 

 

Seasonality has slightly favoured US dollar bulls in August

Ultimately, a lower US dollar over the coming months seems likely. But we’ve already seen quite a sizeable move to the downside which brings the potential for a bounce. And we may have seen the early stages of that on Wednesday. Furthermore, the US dollar index has averaged positive returns of 0.24% over the past four decades with a slightly positive expectancy of 52.4%. These may not be compelling odds, but in context that we’ve seen the US dollar and positioning mostly fall over the past 15 weeks, I suspect some mean reversion is due.

20240815dxySeasonals

 

 

US dollar index technical analysis:

The weekly chart shows that support has been found at the July 2023 trendline and 100-week EMA. The 50% retracement level between the July low and April high and 102 handle are also nearby, and last week’s candle was a bullish pinbar. Prices are now trading (but holding above) the low of the pinbar and within the candle’s wick. And with the weekly RSI (2) also oversold, I suspect we’re seeing the early stages of a trough forming.

20240815dxyWK

 

The daily chart shows that support has also been found around the February VPOC (volume point of control)  and a slight bullish divergence has formed on the daily RSI (14). A bullish pinbar formed on Wednesday which also held above the August 5th low, which further suggests demand around these lows. This is not to say that bears cannot have another stab at taking out these cycle lows, but given that a ‘dovish Fed’ is no longer new news and that the USD index is holding above a multitude of support levels, these do not look like great levels for bears to be initiating fresh positions to me.

20240815dxyD1

  • Bulls could seek dips towards 102 an anticipation of a countertrend bounce to 103
  • Higher upside targets could be considered if incoming data or themes allow
  • A break above 103.50 brings the high-volume node (HVN) into focus around 104
  • A daily close below 102 assumes bearish continuation
  • For now, I’m simply seeing a countertrend bounce after an already established bearish move, on well-known bearish news

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq Indices USD DXY Forex

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as retail sales slowed & banks earnings impress
Today 02:07 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Unravels Ahead of Trump
Today 02:04 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Can US stocks continue positive momentum?
Today 01:00 PM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Triangle Breakout?
Today 12:56 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Commodities Rise with Geopolitics, China, and the Fed
Today 11:27 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:27 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Unravels Ahead of Trump
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:04 PM
    Research
    S&P 500 analysis: Can US stocks continue positive momentum?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 01:00 PM
      united_kingdom_04
      FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 09:27 AM
        WTI crude oil inflates its way into 2025, eyes break of $80
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 02:03 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.