The pound tells us that May could deliver bad news on Tuesday

When Theresa May lays out her vision for Brexit on Tuesday, she will be giving the speech of her career. Expectations are growing that she […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 16, 2017 10:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

When Theresa May lays out her vision for Brexit on Tuesday, she will be giving the speech of her career. Expectations are growing that she will give “Hard Brexit” a new sense of reality.

At this stage her speech could leave more questions rather than answers. For example, if she announces that we will leave the single market and the customs union, as expected, then what will she replace it with? If she says that our most important industries will be protected, then what “special” deals will she set up with Brussels to ensure that our financial sector doesn’t move to Frankfurt, or that foreign business owners don’t shift overseas?

Even publically stating that she sees us leaving the single market could trigger questions regarding her legitimacy to do so, especially ahead of a court ruling that could force the government to hold a Parliamentary vote on the minutia of their Brexit plans.

More woe for GBP

Combined with a market that is positioned towards further downside in the pound – CFTC positioning data is showing another build up of short positions in GBP/USD, and overnight volatility in GBP/USD is at its highest level since August – it is hard to see how Mrs May is going to do anything other than weaken the pound tomorrow.

Politics to remain pound’s kryptonite

Theresa May’s aides reportedly said that her speech could trigger a “material drop in the pound”. The chart below shows the daily percentage moves of GBPUSD since October. It is a good visual guide to how volatile the pound has become, predominantly on the negative side. Back in October, we were regularly getting daily moves to the downside of 2%, post the Tory Party Conference. Declines have not been as large since, but considering Tuesday’s speech is being touted as the most important since May became Prime Minister, then we could see much larger declines in GBP, and another rise in volatility in the coming days.  Thus, politics are likely to remain the pound’s Kryptonite for some time yet.

Figure 1: GBPUSD daily percentage moves

gbp CHANGE

Source: City Index and Bloomberg

So how low are we talking for GBP/USD? If volatility does increase, and downside moves get larger then we could quickly smash through 1.1841, the low from October’s flash crash, and head towards 1.10 before May actually pulls the trigger on Article 50.

Buy the rumour, weakly sell the fact?

There is a risk that the market could sell the rumour and buy the fact, however, figure 1 also shows that rallies in the pound in recent weeks have been weak, while selloffs have been harsh and prolonged. Thus, she would have to give one hell of a speech to turn around sentiment to sterling in this environment, and due to this, we think that we have not yet seen the end of the pound’s downtrend.

Of course, as we mentioned earlier today, May’s speech is not the only thing that could weigh on the pound. Inflation also matters, read more on this here: https://www.cityindex.co.uk/news-and-analysis/one-chart-that-explains-the-pound-s-decline/

Could political fear hit the FTSE 100?

The tonic to the weaker pound has been the rise in the FTSE 100 in recent months; however, even this could be at risk as we approach the triggering of Article 50 in 3 months’ time. Although the FTSE 100 made a fresh record high on Monday, bulls may want to watch out, as there are signs that political risks might be starting to bite. Financials were one of the worst performers in the FTSE 100 on Monday, and RBS fell nearly 3% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the bank due to rising political volatility in the UK. This suggests that banks, which have helped to lead this rally, could at risk from a sell off in the coming weeks.

 

 

Related tags: Brexit GBP/USD Volatility Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.