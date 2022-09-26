Downtrend arrow

The pound is sent into the ground during thin Asian trade

The combination of the UK’s mini-budget and general flight to the US dollar has sent the pound broadly lower and GBP/USD to a new record low.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 26, 2022 3:36 AM
Downtrend arrow
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The pound was broadly (and aggressively) lower during Asian trade
  • CME halted trading of GBP futures
  • GBP/USD touched a record low
  • Combination of the UK’s mini budget and flight to the dollar weigh on sterling
20220926gbCI

 

The British pound was already facing heavy selling pressure on Friday when the UK’s new chancellor unveiled his new mini-budget. The plan has been perceived as a tax cut for the rich alongside higher levels of debt, with one former treasury minister calling Kwasi Kwarteng’s budget a “high-risk gamble”. The week closed with GBP/USD falling to just shy of its all-time low set in 1985. And that level did not last very long.

 

In today’s Asian session we have seen an aggressive selloff for the British pound, which has sent GBP/USD to a fresh record low. Currently down around -2.4%, its within its fifth consecutive down day, which includes a -3.6% decline on Friday. Such levels of volatility have not been seen since March 2020, and not restricted to GBP/USD.

 

20220926impliedvolatilityGBP

It’s currently the most volatile month for GBP/JPY since November 2016 (Trump nominated president) and the most bearish month since June 2016 (Brexit). EUR/GBP has accelerated nearly 4% higher and sliced through 0.9000 like a hot knife through butter. And with higher levels of volatility come higher levels of implied volatility (IV). Overnight IV for GBP/USD has risen to an annualised rate of 34.45%, which is its highest level since December 2019.

 

 

GBP/USD daily chart

20220926gbpusdCI

 

We can see on the daily chart that bearish momentum has accelerated since Friday, and that it sliced through the previous all-time low set in 1985. Moreover, it also sliced through the 1.05 and 1.04 handles like butter before rebounding back above the 1985 low, indicating that some large stops were triggered. Prices are now meandering around the 1985 low and seeking its next directional move.

 

The question now is whether we see a follow-through in the European and US session and hurtle towards parity - a level which seemed an impossibility just a few months ago. But if we see another day’s trade like we did today, GBP/USD will be trading firmly beneath it.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas GBP GBP/USD Pound

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises & is set for a weekly gain
Today 01:32 PM
GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK GDP ahead of key US data - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
US CPI needs to cool to keep the USD bear case in check: Week Ahead
Today 04:11 AM
Gold, silver and copper eyeing upside, US inflation report key to US dollar impact
Today 12:36 AM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
Yesterday 10:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks rise as cooling US labour market boosts rate cut bets
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Day trader looking at trading screens
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: DAX Surges to record highs as EUR/USD Consolidates
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 03:54 PM
    Crude Oil Forecast: The Two Key Reasons WTI and Brent Oil Are Breaking Support Levels
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 8, 2024 03:04 PM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      GBPUSD Forecast: Support Levels and Pre-BOE Sentiment
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      May 8, 2024 10:37 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBPUSD Analysis: Economic Optimism Meets Dovish BOE Outlook
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        May 7, 2024 12:26 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.