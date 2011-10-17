Euro-dollar closed in New York at 1.3880 on Friday, off session highs of 1.3894 although it recovered off late pullback lows of 1.3837. Over the weekend, the G20 provided no concrete proposals, with attention turning to next weekend’s October 23 EU Summit with hopes for a programme to be agreed upon. The rate was marked down to 1.3860 on the open before recovering to mark highs at 1.3889, reported stops above 1.3900 providing the early attraction. However, failure to find the momentum to challenge this level saw the rate drift off, easing to lows of 1.3827. Support at 1.3825-1.3820 and then 1.3800 with stops below stronger demand 1.3780. Offers at 1.3900 with stops above at 1.3940-1.3950.
Cable closed in New York at 1.5820 on Friday, with the rate marking Asian session highs at 1.5829 in early trade before sliding to an eventual low of 1.5786. Euro-sterling eased off early highs of 0.8776 to 0.8757, the move tracking general euro slippage, but the rate then snapped back to 0.8783 into early Europe. Cable offers seen placed into 1.5830, a break here to open a move towards 1.5850-1.5855 ahead of strong interest seen placed from 1.5870 and extending to 1.5885. Support at 1.5785-1.5780, 1.5770 ahead of stronger interest at 1.5750.
Gold
Gold prices ended the week firmer around 1,680 after opening around 1,639. Friday saw the metal rally from early lows of 1,661.30 to touch 1684 in New York. Ongoing demand from China and India is also adding to the bullish cause, but the market remains cautious ahead of the October 23 summit where ministers are expected to provide some concrete solution to the ongoing EU debt crisis. Asian markets this morning have begun the week on a firm footing, with gold edging up to 1,684.90 before easing back to 1,680. Support is now seen towards 1,661 and 1,653 with resistance at 1,692 and 1,700.