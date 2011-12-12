Friday’s agreement by European leaders is being viewed as an attempt to safeguard the eurozone from possible downgrades.
GBP/USD
Range: 1.5554 – 1.5655
Support: 1.5562
Resistance: 1.5665
Cable closed in New York at 1.5665 on Friday, with the rate drifting off from that level through to Asia, trading to a low of 1.5628 ahead of the European open. Early Europe extended the move to 1.5622. UK’s use of its veto to block the EU Treaty change has been seen by some as isolating the country in the EU, leaving markets to analyse the consequences. Support appears to be at 1.5562 and then seen to expose 1.5542. A break here to open a deeper move towards the 1.5510 area. Resistance currently seen at 1.5665, 1.5717 and then 1.5753.
EUR/USD
Range: 1.3302 – 1.3377
Support: 1.3300
Resistance: 1.3385
Euro-dollar closed in New York Friday at 1.3385 after the rate corrected back from lows of 1.3318 to 1.3391. Euro-dollar marked Asian highs at 1.3388 in early Asian trade before turning lower. The weekend press was not very supportive of Friday’s EU Summit plans, with Moody’s basically summing it up by stating that it saw little new in what was agreed and still saw risks for negative action on eurozone sovereigns. The rate drifted lower through the overnight session, eventually marking lows at 1.3334. The rate edged off lows ahead of the European open, getting a kick back up to 1.3355 into the open. Bids have been reported in place into 1.3300, with talk of stops in place between 1.3295-1.3285. However, if triggered this is expected to meet support at 1.3280, with larger stops noted below. Resistance at 1.3385-1.3300.
Gold
Range: 1,684.68 – 1,714.70
Support: 1,672.00
Resistance: 1,724.15
Gold was relatively steady on Friday, opening at 1,708.35 and trading in the 1,703.65-1,724.15 range before closing out the week fractionally higher at 1,711.30. Asian markets have seen a sharp drop in the market, led by copper and silver, with market conditions said to be illiquid and the moves driven by some year-end positional adjustments together with some reported stops loss hunting. Spot gold fell over to 1,684.60, with fears of possible downgrades for EU states from Moody’s and the S&P also weighing on the euro-dollar. This, in turn, is pressuring the precious metals. Today’s support is at 1,672 and 1,666.70, with resistance at 1,724.15 and 1,756.30.