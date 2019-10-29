The BOC and The Canadian Dollar

The BOC meets tomorrow and must decide whether they need to cut rates or leave them unchanged

October 29, 2019 10:54 AM

The BOC and The Canadian Dollar

The Bank of Canada meets tomorrow and must decide whether they need to cut rates or leave them unchanged at 1.75%.  The market is expecting the BOC to leave rates unchanged, as inflation is hovering near 2.0% and GDP has been strong.   The more important issue the Committee will have to address is how they will revise (if at all) their growth and inflation outlook.  With much in the world in a manufacturing slowdown and in rate cutting mode, the Members must determine if they feel the need to follow suit and revise their forecasts lower.  It is also possible the United State-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) may be ratified, as early as this week.  Members will need to determine if this should be factored into the BOC forecasts.

Last week we discussed how USD/CAD is breaking, and now consolidating, below a long-term trendline.  This breakdown makes sense from a simple fundamental standpoint as the US is in rate cutting mode while Canada is in a holding pattern.  The Canadian Dollar should be stronger than the US Dollar, as the market prices in interest rates differentials.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

However, as USD/CAD now appears to be breaking out of a descending wedge pattern, we need to see if bears can hold the market below 1.3100, which is the upward sloping long term trendline.  1.3183 remain strong horizontal resistance as well.  If the pair holds below those levels, the price could be down to 1.3000 in a hurry.

But USD/CAD isn’t the only CAD pair where the Canadian Dollar is strong.  CAD/JPY has been on a tear since holding support in early October.  The pair then went on to break above the downward sloping trendline from October of last year.   CAD/JPY is currently trading near 83.40, which is the 50% retracement from the October 2018 highs to the January 3rd lows. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

EUR/CAD has been moving lower as well, as the ECB has been in easing mode.  The pair is currently in a descending triangle and looks like it could break to the downside.  The target for a descending triangle is the height of the triangle added to the breakdown point, which in this case would be below 1.4000!

Source: Tradingview, City Index

NZD/CAD has retraced the entire move from the lows of August 2015 to the highs of November 2016.  That move was from .9932 down to .8234, almost 1700 pips!!  AUD/CAD looks similar.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

If the BOC is hawkish or even remains neutral in their forecast or in the press conference to follow, the Canadian Dollar may continue to strengthen vs countries that have an easing monetary policy.  If they turn dovish, watch for a possible reversal. 


Related tags: Dollar Euro USD Forex Central Bank EUR

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Today 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Today 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Today 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Today 02:58 AM
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
Yesterday 11:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

jobs_07
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 02:00 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 26, 2024 03:00 PM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 19, 2024 12:30 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        USD rally pauses for breath, DAX finds stability amidst the noise
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 18, 2024 05:19 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.