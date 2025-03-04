The Australian Dollar Unravels as Trump’s Tariffs Go For The Chokehold

Trump’s tariffs are going ahead and there’s no wriggle room to escape them. And with their impact already showing up in US economic data and the potential for a 20% China tariff, the Australian dollar is unravelling.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:23 PM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

View related analysis:

 

Trump’s tariffs continued to dominate news flows on Monday, and the President not messing around. He confirmed that the 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada will go ahead on Tuesday, and implied there was no room for further negotiation by saying “they’re all set”. He also reiterated his plans to double China’s tariffs from 10% to 20%.

 

20250304ism

 

Tariff concerns also continued to show up in US economic data, with higher prices in the ISM manufacturing report showing companies are already hiking prices in anticipation of the move. ISM manufacturing pointed towards stagnant growth with a mildly-positive print of 50.3. New orders contracted at 48.6 and employment contracted at a faster pace of 47.6. Given the weak consumer sentiment reports and surprise contraction in the S&P global services PMI report last week, investors are right to be on edge as these data points could suggest the Fed could be moving towards a hard landing after all. In turn, that could prompt the Fed to cut rate much sooner and more aggressively than investors are currently pricing in. Fed fund futures are implying just a 53.6% chance of a 25bp cut in June, with diminishing odds below 50% through to the rest of the year.

 

20250304spx

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

 

Trump tariffs weigh on Wall Street sentiment

The S&P 500 kicked the week off with its worst day of the year (and a bearish engulfing day, no less), with prices now considering a break beneath 5800. It was also the most volatile day of the year for Wall Street indices with the high-to-low range of the S&P 500 spanning 3% and the Nasdaq’s spanning 4%.

 

 

The Canadian dollar was the weakest major, which allowed USD/CAD to rise for a third day and reclaimed 1.45 – despite the US dollar being the second-weakest major currency on Monday. The US dollar index snapped a 3-day winning and erased all of Thursday and Friday’s gains, closing the day beneath 105. USD/JPY formed a bearish engulfing day, and is easily within a day’s rage of testing the December low.

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in 2025

4

 

Australian dollar technical analysis

While there are currently no tariffs directly aimed at Australia, they in the crosshairs of the spat between the US and China. Anything that weakens China’s economy is likely to be felt by Australia, which means AUD traders have taken note of China’s potential 20% tariffs and sold the Aussie accordingly.

20250304aud

  • AUD/USD snapped a 6-day losing streak with an inverted hammer, although a break back beneath 62c seems viable in the current environment
  • EUR/AUD rallied for a seventh day, broke above its December high and reached a 7-month high
  • GBP/AUD also rose for a seventh day and broke above its December high to chalk up a near 4-year high
  • AUD/JPY continued its descent to a 7-month low and is now considering a break beneath the 93 handle
  • AUD/CHF is considering a break of its December low, as the Swiss franc also sucks in safe-haven flows
  • The weak sentiment also weighed on ASX 200 futures (SPI 200) overnight which are seriously considering a break beneath trend support.

 

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session AUD/USD Australia Forex Trade War

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Persists with Trump Tariffs on Track
Today 08:28 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
Today 07:44 PM
Bitcoin Analysis: Bullish Momentum Returns as Price Reclaims the $90,000 Level
Today 06:03 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Vulnerable to ECB Rate Cut
Today 06:00 PM
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable Bullish Continuation
Today 04:52 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD rebounds but can gold miners finally catch up?
Today 12:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

USD_candlestick
AUD/USD, USD/CAD Retrace for Fourth Day Despite Tariff Delay Hopes
By:
Matt Simpson
February 26, 2025 10:23 PM
    US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 25, 2025 09:54 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 24, 2025 10:04 PM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.