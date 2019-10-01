Texas Instruments eyeing another new all time high

Texas Instruments medium-term bullish trend remains intact.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 1, 2019 6:23 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Texas Instruments (TXN)



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 124.50

Resistances: 130.92, 138.20/140.60 & 145.00

Next support: 114.10

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Texas Instruments, a diversified semiconductor firm that supplies to a broad range of industries from automakers, telecommunications to consumer electronics and it is also the 2nd biggest weightage component stock in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index.

Its share price is now exhibiting positive technical elements where it may surge above its current all-time high level of 130.92 printed on 12 Sep 2019. Bullish bias above the 124.50 key medium-term pivotal support for a further potential up move to target the next resistance at 138.20/140.60 and a clearance above 140.60 sees a further rally towards 145.00 next.

On the other hand, a break with a daily close below 124.50 invalidates the impulsive up move scenario for a corrective decline to test a major support at 114.10 (also the ascending trendline from 24 Dec 2018 low).

Key elements

  • TXN has continued to evolve within a medium-term ascending channel in place since 29 May 2019 with the lower boundary of the ascending channel acting a support at 124.50.
  • The upper boundary of the aforementioned ascending channel stands at 145.00 which is also defined by a Fibonacci expansion cluster.
  • The daily RSI oscillator has managed to stage a rebound from a corresponding ascending support in place since 29 May 2019 low and the 50 level. This observation suggests a revival of medium-term upside momentum.
  • Relative strength analysis against the market (S&P 500) and its sector (Semiconductor) from the respective ratio charts are suggesting further potential outperformance of TXN.

Charts are from eSignal 


Related tags: Tech Stocks Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Market trader analysing data
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
    Circuit board
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will NVDA’s Earnings Prick the AI Bubble?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 18, 2024 08:05 PM
      stocks_09
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
        Circuit board
        Robotics stocks: a guide to trading robotics companies
        By:
        Patrick Foot
        October 18, 2023 12:06 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.