Terrors In Tandem BTC and CNH Plot Their Next Moves

Both Bitcoin and USD/CNH have been on a tear leading up to and around trade talks. But with both markets now pausing for breath at critical levels, traders are closely watching for their next momentous moves.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 15, 2019 5:30 AM
