Ted Baker expected to report 652 million loss

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 8, 2021 2:25 PM
3 views
Close-up of stock market board
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

When: Thursday 10th June after being delayed for two weeks due to covid disruptions on the audit process. 

Ted Baker is due to release final results on Thursday, and they are expected to be pretty grim. Expectations are for a full year operating loss of £65.2 million as revenue halved across the pandemic. 

Whilst the pandemic has been rough for many retailers, Ted Baker has struggled more than other owing to issues of being a bricks and mortar retailer and secondly owing to its focus and reliance on occasion wear and formal clothing. 

But even before the pandemic Ted Baker was already suffering versus high street competitors and online rivals. Ted Baker’s online offering was insufficient. The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns accelerated a shift towards online shopping, highlighting Ted Baker’s inadequacies and failure to establish itself as an online presence if not before the pandemic then in the early days of the pandemic. 

Sign of recovery strength

Even though lockdown should now be in the rear-view mirror investors will be looking to see how pandemic inspired changes in strategy are holding up. Ted Baker eventually invested heavily in its digital platform. Investors will be keen to see if heavy investment in the online sales offering will be enough to  help the store on its road to recovery. 

Learn more about trading equities.

Where next for Ted Baker share price? 

Ted Baker share price has seen a slow choppy recovery from the pandemic low in July of 60p. The latest leg of the recovery has been in play since late February, forming a series of higher highs and higher lows from 90p before running into resistance at 220p in mid May. 

The price has been trending lower since then finding support at 170p today’s low. Whilst 170p horizontal support hold and the share price remains above the 50 & 100 sma on the daily chart buyers can remain hopeful. However, a move above the descending trendline and 190p is needed for buyers to gain momentum. 

On the flip side, a move below 170p and the 50 sma at 162p could see the sellers pick up traction and head towards 150p. 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Artificial Intelligence stocks: What is the outlook for the top AI stocks?
Today 08:49 AM
Can the S&P 500 move lower coax bears from the sideline?
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD tumbles again as jobs market softens
Today 02:40 AM
USD/JPY: BOJ FX intervention may be ineffectual
Today 12:56 AM
USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
Yesterday 11:25 PM
Fed Minutes spook Nasdaq, points to higher interest rates
Yesterday 07:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
Artificial Intelligence stocks: What is the outlook for the top AI stocks?
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 08:49 AM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:43 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 15, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 15, 2023 12:46 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        August 15, 2023 10:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.