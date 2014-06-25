City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for the major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD, as well as gold and the FTSE 100 index. The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



Weekly Technical Analysis Outlook – 24.06.14

EUR/USD has made a slight rebound from 1.3500 support but could soon be poised for a breakdown.

GBP/USD has pulled back slightly after hitting a new long-term high above 1.7000 last week, and is still showing strength towards further potential highs.

AUD/USD has approached its 2014 high and should be poised to breakout towards its 0.9600 target.

Gold has surged to the upside, just under 1325 resistance, and could be moving towards a recovery.

The FTSE 100 index is consolidating after pulling back from major resistance, and is overdue for a deeper pullback.