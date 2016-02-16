City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2016-02-16

EUR/USD has pulled back down towards 1.1100 support on an extended pullback from recent highs.

GBP/USD has accelerated its retreat and could be poised to resume its entrenched bearish trend.

USD/JPY has rebounded from recent lows after its early February plunge but could resume its fall on any continued volatility in equities.

AUD/USD remains in consolidation but continues to trade within a long-term bearish trend.

USD/CAD has risen off its recent lows and could be poised for a larger bounce on continuing weakness in crude oil.