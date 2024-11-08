Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Bulls Wrestle with Resistance

A four-week rally off the yearly low is now threatening a breakout of the April downtrend post-US elections. Battle lines drawn on the USD/CHF weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
November 8, 2024 4:46 PM
Graphic of trading data chart
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Weekly Trade Levels

  • USD/CHF marks fourth-weekly rally – bulls now testing April downtrend
  • November opening-range is preserved just below resistance- breakout imminent
  • Resistance 8725/74 (key), 8899, 9045- Support 8620, 8526 (key), 8405

The US Dollar rallied for a fourth consecutive week against the Swiss Franc with USD/CHF stretching into major resistance at multi-month highs. Its decision time for the bulls as the post-election rally challenges the April downtrend. These are the update targets & invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CHF weekly technical chart.

Swiss Franc Price Chart – USD/CHF Weekly

Swiss Franc Price Chart-USD CHF Weekly- US Dollar vs Swissie Technical Outook- 11-8-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CHF on TradingView

Technical Outlook: USD/CHF is testing major resistance on the heels of this week’s US election and subsequent Fed rate decision with price exhausting into the April downtrend at 8725/57- a region defined by the 100% extension of the September range breakout and the objective 2021 swing low. Note that the 52-week moving average caught the intra-week highs just above 8774 and the multi-week rally remains vulnerable while below this zone.

Initial support rests at this week’s low / the 38.2% retracement of the September advance at 8614/20- note that this region also defines the November opening-range low. A break / close below this zone would threaten a larger correction towards the 61.8% retracement at 8526- losses should be limited to this threshold for the September uptrend to remain viable. Subsequent support seen at the objective yearly open at 8405 with 8318/66 still critical.

A topside breach / close above the yearly moving average exposes a major technical confluence at the 61.8% retracement of the yearly range near the 99-handle. Note that the 2022 trendline also converges on this zone over the next few weeks- look for a larger reaction there IF reached. Initial resistance objectives eyed at the 2024 high-week close (HWC) at 9045 in the event of a breakout.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The USD/CHF rally exhausted into confluent resistance this week and while the medium-term outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable here. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops- the immediate focus is on a breakout of the November opening-range (the election-day range) for guidance. Losses would need to be limited to 8526 IF price is heading for a breakout on this stretch with a close above the yearly moving average needed to fuel the next leg of the advance. Review my latest Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term USD/CHF technical trade levels.

USD/CHF Key Economic Data Releases

 US Switzerland Economic Calendar- USD CHF Event Risk - CPI - 11-8-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Michael Boutros Swiss Franc USD CHF Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Michael Boutros articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      aus_02
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Eye Major Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 08:07 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 19, 2025 01:51 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.