Swedens in trouble and it has nothing to do with Euro 2020

With the current political situation in Sweden and the Riksbank meeting this week, USD/SEK could be in for some volatility.

June 29, 2021 12:20 PM

Sweden’s in trouble, and it has nothing to do with Euro 2020

Sweden may be playing for a chance to advance in the Euro 2020, however the futbol team can’t help the current situation on the political pitch. Sweden’s prime minister Stefan Lofven has resigned after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament.  Talks will begin shortly to try and form a new government.  If a new government can’t be formed after 4 attempts, snap elections will be held.  Lofven felt this was the best decision for the country, as he felt a majority of the country did not want snap elections, especially with the possibility of an increase in coronavirus cases moving into the fall.  Still, as of July 1st, Sweden will  remove restrictions on restaurants and bars, allow 3,000 spectators in outdoor areas, and allow US tourists to visit the country.

In addition, Sweden’s Riksbank meets this week for their interest rate decision meeting.  Expectations are for the central bank to leave rates unchanged at 0% and to keep asset purchases within current levels of SEK 700 billion.  However, economic data has been stronger as of late and inflation has been kept in line.  Riksbank members may decide to increase their growth forecasts.

Like USD/CHF, USD/SEK has a strong correlation to the DXY.  The current correlation coefficient between the US Dollar Index and USD/SEK is +0.98.  A reading of +1.00 would mean there is a perfect positive correlation between the 2 assets.  +0.98 is pretty close!  USD/SEK had been moving lower since putting in pandemic highs in March 2020, near 10.5015.  The pair formed a descending wedge and began moving higher above the downward sloping trendline in early February. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

What is the US Dollar Index  (DXY)?

On a 240-minute timeframe, the pair peaked on March 30th and began moving lower, forming a smaller, but similar descending wedge.  The pair broke higher on June 11th  and retraced to 8.64, or just above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs on March 30th to the lows of June 11th, before pulling back in a pennant formation. Notice the RSI was in overbought territory and needed to unwind.   On Monday, USD/SEK moved higher out of the pennant is and moving towards it target.  The target for a pennant formation is the length of the pennant ”pole” added to the breakout point from the pennant, which in this case is near 8.8537.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Resistance is just above at the June 21st highs near 8.64, ahead of horizontal resistance from the March 30th highs of 8.7450.  Support is at the top descending wedge of the pennant near 8.4463 and then the bottom trendline of the pennant near 8.4150.  Horizontal support below crosses at 8.3637.

With the current political situation in Sweden and the Riksbank meeting this week, USD/SEK could be in for some volatility.  Add in the target from the pennant, as well as the correlation with DXY, (oh, and don’t forget possible month-end/quarter-end volatility) and USD/SEK may be on the move sooner than later!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Riksbank Coronavirus Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.