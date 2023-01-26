Stronger US data maintains goldilocks scenario for risk assets

As well as GDP, there were positive surprises in Jobless claims and durable goods orders

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 26, 2023 2:20 PM
Close-up of stock market board
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

As mentioned in my earlier report, today’s GDP data was not going to cause a massive response in the market given that the Fed is meeting just a week later, especially if the data did not deviate too significantly from expectations. As it turned out, growth data was better than expected and we saw an immediate rise in the dollar. But the move faded quickly, and we returned to pre-GDP levels fairly quickly. In fact, some currency pairs and indices went on to create new highs, for example the CAD/USD and US index futures.

 

  • US GDP 2.9% vs. 2.6% estimate and 3.2% last
  • Jobless claims 186K vs. 205K estimate - lowest since April 2022
  • Durable Goods +5.6% vs. -2.5% expected

 

As well as GDP, there were positive surprises in Jobless claims and durable goods orders. The data should help keep everyone happy. The weaker GDP print compared to the previous reading means the economy is slowing, but the above-forecast number will ease recession fears at the same time. They call this the “goldilocks” scenario. It should be positive for risk assets, I would imagine, and judging by the reaction post the data, that’s how it is proving to be so far. The big events are coming up next week when the Fed, BoE and ECB all meet to make their first policy decisions of the year.

 

Nasdaq breaks bearish trend line

 

With the Nasdaq breaking its downtrend, we could well see some further upside potential in the tech-heavy Nasdaq in the days to come. So, watch out for a potential run towards the December high next, above 12,200.

nasdaq

 

Central banks in focus

 

Once this week’s data releases are out of the way, the focus is going to turn to central banks in the week ahead. The Bank of Canada was the first major central bank to imply strongly that it will pause its aggressive rate hikes on Wednesday. This has raised hopes others will follow suit and thus we are near the peak in terms of interest rates. In turn, this could prevent a severe recession this year, something which the markets had been very worried about last year.

Up next, the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of England are all due to decide on interest rates in the week ahead.

  • Federal Reserve Policy Decision (Wednesday, February 1)

     

    The Fed will kick off a busy week of central bank action on Wednesday. Signs of peak inflation has seen investors lower their expectations about the pace of tightening and the terminal interest rate. Risk assets have rallied as a result. But will the Fed throw a spanner in the works? The FOMC is expected to hike rates by a more standard 25 basis points following a 50-bps hike in December.

  • Bank of England Policy Decision (Thursday, February 2)

     

    An already-split Monetary Policy Committee is unlikely to be unanimous as they consider whether to opt for 50 or 25 basis point hike. The markets are about 65% confident of a 50-bps hike owing to high underlying inflation, strong wage growth and unexpected resilience in the economy. Will the GBP/USD rise to 1.25?

  • European Central Bank Policy Decision (Thursday, February 2)

 

Several ECB officials have all but committed to raising the key rate by 0.5% to 2.5%, although policymakers have expressed different preferences for March. Thus, the market reaction on Thursday is likely to be about the future policy decision, especially after ECB President indicated there will be significant policy tightening at a "steady pace". Will Christine Lagarde provide more clarity on this?

 

Earnings in focus

 

My colleague Joshua Warner wrote the below.

Read his full article HERE.

Results have been better than expected so far, but outlooks have been weak.

  • Tesla is up almost 7% today and set to open at a one-month high after convincing markets that demand remains healthy and that it can deliver up to 2 million vehicles in 2023.
  • Boeing delivered its first annual positive cashflow since 2018 last year, but says it has more work to do to stabilise the business.
  • Southwest Airlines drops as flight disruption over the holidays costs it $800 million and sinks it into the red.
  • IBM is set to open at a five-week low as it announces 3,900 job cuts.
  • SAP down over 4% as it plans 3,000 #layoffs and considers selling Qualtrics.
  • Chemicals company Dow sinks 5% after missing expectations and cutting 2,000 jobs.
  • Shopify is on the rise after hiking prices, leading to improved outlook for revenue growth.
  • Chevron triples budget for share buybacks to $75 billion ahead of results tomorrow.
  • Big Tech stocks help push the Nasdaq 100 higher today as markets brace for results next week.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices GDP Nasdaq US Tech 100

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD weekly reversal signals potential directional shift
Today 04:20 AM
EUR/USD, US dollar, Dow Jones, crude oil analysis: COT report
Today 03:11 AM
US bond yields threatening to break higher in blow to soft landing beneficiaries
Today 12:39 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: US inflation, AU jobs figures to drive AUD
Yesterday 08:00 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: MSFT, NVDA, and TSLA Power Indices to Record Highs
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Crude oil outlook: What now after a volatile two weeks?
Yesterday 06:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: US inflation, AU jobs figures to drive AUD
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 08:00 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 9, 2024 10:50 AM
      Research
      S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 8, 2024 10:16 PM
        Research
        S&P 500 analysis: Index probes 5K - time for correction?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 8, 2024 04:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.