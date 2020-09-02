Strong German Retail Sales

Earlier this morning, July German Retail Sales were released at -0.9% on month, worse than +0.5% expected.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 2, 2020 3:06 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Weak German Retail Sales

Earlier this morning, July German Retail Sales were released at -0.9% on month, worse than +0.5% expected. Yesterday, German Government revised its 2020 GDP forecast to -5.8%, vs -6.3% previously. The German Federal Statistical Office also reported August jobless rate at 6.4%, as expected.

From a technical point of view, on a 30-min chart, EUR/USD has broken below rising trend line and is capped by its declining 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.1940. The nearest threshold would be set at previous overlap at 1.1880 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 1.1845 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex Germany

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
Today 02:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Respond to First 2024 Test Below $2k
Today 02:00 AM
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
Yesterday 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Yesterday 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 02:00 AM
    Research
    US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:30 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 15, 2024 03:00 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 15, 2024 10:55 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.