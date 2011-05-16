Strauss Kahn arrest unlikely to impact IMF strategy

The arrest over the weekend of IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn has done little to upset stock markets today, whilst the euro, after initially suffering in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 16, 2011 5:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The arrest over the weekend of IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn has done little to upset stock markets today, whilst the euro, after initially suffering in early trade, has bounced back against the dollar and sterling. City Index Market Strategist Joshua Raymond analyses the impact this is likely to have on the markets.

Naturally traders are attempting to speculate as to what the impact of no Strauss-Kahn could have on today’s talks with EU finance ministers on Greece. The truth of the matter is that it is likely to make little difference.
Manchester United would have still won the Premier League title without Sir Alex Ferguson at the game against Blackburn Rovers over the weekend and the IMF’s goals will maintain in the short term until there is clarity over the validity of allegations made against the IMF’s leader.

In truth, the allegations over the weekend may have only served to speed up Strauss-Kahn’s expected departure from the IMF. Dominique Strauss-Kahn had been long expected to run for the French Presidency next year, and had he done so, a change in leadership at the IMF was likely to be only months away.

The impact of Strauss-Kahn not heading up the IMF, should this turn out to be the case, could be more in the shape of a change in long term strategy, particularly if his replacement is non European. The ‘special relationship’ between the IMF and Europe has been long heralded over the last few years.
Under Strauss-Kahns’ stewardship, the body has been hugely beneficial in attempting to proactively stabilise the eurozone debt situation, and so a new leader may attempt to strengthen the IMF’s scope of activities to outside of the eurozone, particularly emerging markets and helping to correct the global imbalances of currency manipulation, in an effort to encapsulate the true sense of the term ‘International’ Monetary Fund.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.