Stocks pause for breath as concerns over US and German growth take hold Burberry gains following tra

European markets failed to add to recent gains this morning, with the FTSE 100 just managing to cling to the 6100 level, following mixed comments […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 15, 2013 11:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European markets failed to add to recent gains this morning, with the FTSE 100 just managing to cling to the 6100 level, following mixed comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke last night and renewed concerns over the German economy, which weighed on sentiment.

Despite bullish comments from the Chicago Federal President regarding growth over the weekend, last night Bernanke painted a much more cautiously optimistic picture for US economic growth. He also failed to address the speculation that the central bank would start to reduce its aggressive bond purchases this year, leaving the markets feeling vulnerable. Further comments from the US Treasury Secretary, who said that the US could hit the debt ceiling between mid-February and early March, only added to negative sentiment.

Here in Europe, Germany, the so-called power house of Europe, reported worse than expected growth figures for 2012 as the eurozone crisis continues to dent demand for its exports. Growth figures came in at 0.7% for last year, below the expected 0.8% expected and significantly lower than the 3% growth reported in 2011.

Here in the UK, economic data released this morning showed that inflation remained unchanged for a third consecutive month. The CPI figure shows annual inflation remained at 2.7% due to rising gas and electricity bills being offset by reductions in air fares and petrol prices. The RPI, a wider measure, was up slightly to 3.1% from 3% with utility bill increases being the largest contributor. The data had little impact on the FTSE, which remained up 0.1%.

The FTSE has found support mainly from miners this morning as Rio Tinto surpassed its own iron ore production targets and Anglo American also launched a restructuring and cost saving programme for its troubled South African platinum operations.

Burberry also appeared on the leader board, up over 3.9% following a positive trading update. The luxury brand reported that revenues increased by 9% to £713m in the third quarter, with retail sales (which make up the bulk of sales) rising 13% to £464m.

Elsewhere, Capital Shopping Centres Group has unveiled plans to invest £25m in a rebrand and digital proposition. This includes the launching of a fashion website allowing customers to buy from a variety of retailers in one transaction, free WiFi in its centres and a change of name to Intu Properties in order to create a stronger national brand. The news has been well received by the markets and the share price has gained over 0.7% in early trading.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.