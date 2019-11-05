Stocks and yuan gain further on US China trade HOPES

Hopes can be dashed – and in just one short tweet from Trump. That’s the key risk facing investors as Wall Street hits repeated highs and yuan strengths to new multi-month highs.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 5, 2019 8:23 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hopes can be dashed – and in just one short tweet from Trump. That’s the key risk facing investors as Wall Street hits repeated highs and yuan strengths to new multi-month highs.

Markets update:

The US dollar has performed well against havens Swiss franc, Japanese yen and gold so far in today’s session, while falling against commodity dollars such as the Aussie and Kiwi. Put simply, it has been another risk-on day. Indeed, European stocks traded near their recent highs and S&P 500 futures suggested Wall Street will open at a fresh record high. The Chinese yuan strengthened past the seven per dollar mark for the first time since early August.

Can the gains last?

While the stock market’s bullish trend and the yuan’s rebound may be gaining strength, it is worth remembering that the S&P 500 has been up for multiple days in record highs now, pushing some momentum oscillators to so-called ‘overbought’ levels and increasing the chances of profit-taking. The common denominator has been Trump’s daily jawboning. Yet, fundamentally not a lot has changed. According to Bloomberg, China is now insisting that the US should remove some of the existing tariffs simultaneously with China and it shouldn’t just be the suspension of new tariffs in exchange for major concessions from Beijing. Specifically, Bloomberg says, China is seeking to the roll back of US tariffs on as much as $360 billion of Chinese imports. If the report turns out to be correct, this may irk Trump, given that China has agreed to up its agricultural purchases from the US by ‘only’ $20 billion so far.

So, a phase 1 trade deal is far from certain, as so far, it has just been promises of a deal underpinning both stocks and the yuan. Thus, it is possible that the rally in both markets will at the very least pause. If the talks collapse, then so too could the markets and the yuan.

USD/CNH drops to key support zone


Source: Trading View and City Index.

From a technical point of view, the USD/CNH’s short-term trend has certainly been bearish. However, the longer-term bullish trend remains intact, for now. In fact, following the break of the 7.00 handle, rates have dropped to a key zone now. As per chart, the range between 6.9885ish to 7.0000 was previously a major resistance area. Price is now re-testing this area. Usually, but not always, former resistance turns into support. If this happens, the USD/CNH could stage at least a minor recovery from round here. But potentially, it could even start the next major leg higher. However, for the latter to happen, there will need to be some major fundamental catalyst – such as collapse in trade talks or a major rate cutting cycle from People’s Bank of China.

Related tags: China Trade War Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:01 AM
US dollar weakness might be short lived: The Week Ahead
Today 05:43 AM
AUD/USD falters at the 200-day MA, ASX 200 eyes record high
Yesterday 09:43 PM
Gold analysis: Rising yields could send metal below $2,000 again
Yesterday 05:47 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX hits a record high after Nvidia earnings
Yesterday 02:10 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar weakness could be temporary
Yesterday 10:45 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China articles

china_07
Hang Seng, China A50 seeking fresh bullish catalysts to power market recovery
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 01:21 AM
    china_05
    If USD/CNH is the canary in the coalmine, USD/JPY might be in trouble
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 21, 2024 06:12 AM
      downtrend chart
      Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 8, 2024 01:01 AM
        china_03
        China’s stock market rescue brings in reinforcements
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 6, 2024 02:57 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.