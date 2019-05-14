Stock Selection US shares CME resilient against bearish backdrop

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 14, 2019 6:17 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

CME Group (CME)



click to enlarge charts

Key technical elements

  • CME Group, a major options and futures exchange that offers a whole spectrum of financial and commodities derivatives instruments has continued to buck the trend of the general stock market where its share price is up by 4.3 % from 01 May 2019 till yesterday, 14 May U.S. session close versus a loss of -4.7% seen in the S&P 500 over a same period.
  • Medium-term momentum remains positive for CME since its bullish break above its descending trendline resistance from its 19 Nov 2018 all-time high on 09 May 2019. The daily RSI oscillator continues to hover above its corresponding support at the 49 level and still has further room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level of 73.
  • The key medium-term support rests at 176.50 which is defined by the pull-back support of the former descending trendline resistance from 19 Nov 2018 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 06 May 2019 low to 14 May 2019 high.
  • Relative strength analysis from the ratio of CME Group against the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has continued to exhibit medium-term strength/overperformance
  • The 30-day Person correlation coefficient between the movement of the S&P 500 and CME Group is showing a weak direct correlation link of 0.28. This observation suggests that CME Group is a low beta stock where its past share price movement is not highly dependent/sensitive on the past movement of the general market, the S&P 500.

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 179.57

Pivot (key support): 176.50

Resistances: 188.45 & 195.60/197.08

Next supports: 171.00 & 159.36/155.40

Conclusion

If the 176.50 key medium-term pivotal support holds, CME Group may see a continuation of its impulsive up move to target the next resistance at 188.75 follow by its current all-time high area of 195.60/197.08

However, a daily close below 176.50 negates the bullish tone for a slide to retest 06 May 2019 low of 171.00. Only a close below 171.00 opens up scope for a corrective decline phase towards the major support zone of 159.36/155.40 (also the primary ascending trendline support from Jan 2016 low).

Charts are from eSignal 



Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
USD/CNY: PBOC ramps up efforts to defend the yuan
Today 01:36 AM
AUD/USD holds 64c as US dollar rally pauses: Asian Open – 18th August 2023
Yesterday 11:22 PM
CNH, JPY, AUD reversal suggests short-term squeeze risk
Yesterday 11:05 PM
Higher bond yields hit Nasdaq, Oil continues to rally
Yesterday 06:23 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Yesterday 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Yesterday 12:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 12:42 PM
    Research
    Artificial Intelligence stocks: What is the outlook for the top AI stocks?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 08:49 AM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 16, 2023 12:43 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 15, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 15, 2023 12:46 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.