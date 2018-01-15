Stock of the day JD Sports

The crucial Christmas trading period for retailers has so far proven to be mixed. Some, such as bellwether Next have, surprised on the upside, meanwhile others such as Debenhams, have more than disappointed, slotting in with the idea that retailers will bear the brunt of the squeeze being placed on the UK consumer as prices rise and wages fall in real terms.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 15, 2018 7:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What: The crucial Christmas trading period for retailers has so far proven to be mixed. Some, such as bellwether Next have, surprised on the upside, meanwhile others such as Debenhams, have more than disappointed, slotting in with the idea that retailers will bear the brunt of the squeeze being placed on the UK consumer as prices rise and wages fall in real terms. 

Tomorrow, Tuesday is the turn of JD Sports, to release their Christmas numbers. Generally speaking, JD Sports tends to shine over this period. Just looking at the chart for the past few winters, the JD Sport share price growth during the winter months appears to be the norm. Focusing in on the chart to the share price moving towards this update, we can see that JD Sport is up an impressive 11% in the past month alone, whilst it trades at its highest level since mid-October. 

Let’s not forget that “athleisure” is one of the fastest growing fashion trends, boosted by millennials desire for less formality in the work space. Overall sales in athleisure have increased by 42% in just 7 years and are worth around £7 billion. JD Sports monopoly of athleisure gear means it is well positioned to take advantage of this growing trend and has been doing so successfully over recent years. Furthermore, JD’s global expansion is taking shape and so far the most recent venture into South Korea is tipped to do well. 

How: The share price is up over 1.5% today, we can see the expectations are running high for tomorrow, but JD Sports has a habit of delivering at this time of year. Better than forecast results have often resulted in profit upgrades. JD Sports is currently trading at 366p, Investec Securities re bullish the stock and have tipped the share price to rally over 100p to 475p going forwards.

Related tags: Shares market Idea of the day

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.