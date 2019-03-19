Sterlings very British constitutional crisis

As ‘constitutional crises’ go, it’s a fairly relaxed one, in sterling.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 19, 2019 1:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As ‘constitutional crises’ go, it’s a fairly relaxed one, in sterling.

Sterling has kept most of a 130-pip rapid recovery that came almost  immediately after government plans for a third ‘meaningful vote’ were blocked. Relatively relaxed ambience—in higher volumes, according to FX specialist CLS—means there’s been no discernible retreat in expectations of market-friendly outcomes. Data confirming Britain’s jobs market remains robust has helped. But sterling/dollar’s flash look at $1.33 earlier was the giveaway.

Multiple reports now project EU discussions around an offer to the UK, but probably next week; after the summit on 21st-22nd March, in view of heightened British political flux.

The sense that the EU27 is unlikely to refuse an extension, has prevailed. But so too have demands for clarity on how an extension would be used. The sub-text is that approval may be contingent on a delay longer than a few months. Yet Downing Street, which is preparing a request, is said to be “pushing back hard” on anything longer than two years.

Unsurprisingly, sterling is locked into a pattern of soft-volatility range trading. As markets inch into position for an update of U.S. monetary policy, trade against the euro provides a clearer view. As in Brexit, a denouement is coming, though a less far-reaching one.

  • The rate is coiling in a wedge for a possible breakout which looks imminent
  • The 100-hour moving average is in slight decline, adding a negative bias (sterling-positive)
  • The focus is consequently lower: chiefly the 85p region, the base of several hourly lows over the last week
  • Aggressively spiked 0.8472, if seen soon, should return the initiative to euro buyers, again
Related tags: Euro May UK Europe Forex Brexit EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
By:
James Stanley
February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
        Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Looms
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 12, 2025 03:44 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.