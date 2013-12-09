Sterling up against dollar

Sterling is performing well against the dollar today.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 9, 2013 4:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sterling is up against the dollar today (December 9th) on the back of positive US jobs data.

Figures revealed last week have boosted the pound against the greenback on speculation the employment statistics would not be enough to encourage the Federal Reserve to cut back on its quantitative easing scheme.

Nawaz Ali, UK market analyst at Western Union, stated that although the payroll data was strong, it was not good enough to force the Fed's hand.

He said: "The dollar has come under pressure, which is good for the euro and sterling. The question is, how far do we want to take cable before the year-end? With tapering put off … we've still got a few months of party time."

Sterling was also up at the end of last week after UK house prices rose at their fastest pace in six years during November.

The pound is also up against the euro today, rising by 0.2 per cent to stand at 83.74 pence.

Sterling also saw a solid run recently ahead of the start of the Ashes cricket series between England and Australia. A 38 per cent rise was seen in the amount of Australian dollars sold ahead of the start of the series. After two matches, Australia lead 2-0.

Learn about the sterling and forex trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.