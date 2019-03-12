Sterling dazed but unfazed by Coxs bombshell

Another reminder that Brexit complacency is inadvisable.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 12, 2019 10:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tuesday brings another reminder to traders that Brexit complacency is inadvisable.

Short-term sterling implied volatility has surged to end-January highs, massively destabilising the spot. And the pound’s volatile day will continue. Tonight’s vote is set to go ahead as planned. Perhaps the “legally-binding” aspect of Brussels’ new undertakings lulled some participants into a feeling of greater security despite past experience. In the event, the long-awaited opinion from Britain’s most powerful politician—on Monday—Attorney General Geoffrey Cox—was a bombshell. The backstop provides "no internationally lawful means of exiting".

Worth noting:

  • Options data show far lower expectation of wild swings beyond the one-month mark. This means the market remains fairly relaxed on Brexit prospects in coming months; strongly backing the notion of a delayed Brexit; somehow, when the miasma of uncertainty thins
  • Verbal comments from Cox in the Commons drew further poison from his written opinion, lifting sterling off lows. For instance: “Ultimately the UK has a good right to withdraw from any treaty as a sovereign state”

But expect trading to be more circumspect into the 7.00pm GMT vote on the government’s Brexit deal. Even at its ebullient best, cable again respected 20th September’s $1.32982 high as resistance. Tuesday’s top is $1.3264, below Monday’s. Still, a wide up-channel confirmed in December is intact; more implied support. Monday’s $1.2960s lows are also untested so far. Note $1.2968 on 22nd Feb too. If all these go, mayhem of greater intensity may lie below.

Related tags: Euro Sterling May UK Europe Forex Brexit EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 06:39 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.