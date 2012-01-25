Sterling continues to trade on the EURO s coattails as we await the main even for the UK this week i

GBP/USD Range: 1.5536 – 1.5580 Support: 1.5350Resistance: 1.5650 Sterling continues to trade on the EURO’s coattails as we await the main even for the UK […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 25, 2012 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD

Range: 1.5536 – 1.5580 Support: 1.5350Resistance: 1.5650
Sterling continues to trade on the EURO’s coattails as we await the main even for the UK this week in the form of the release of the MPC minutes and the GDP data. With a further £75 Billion of QE expected by traders to be added next month and despite the doom and gloom the cable pair holds onto decent gains with the Euro rally. Today traders are questioning whether EURO/£ still has room for a sustained move above 0.8400?

 

 
EUR/USD
Range:1.2987-1.3030 Support: 1.2880Resistance: 1.3080
As mentioned yesterday the CFTC reported record shorts for the speculative community in the single currency and this could be the main driver for this market with liquidity at a premium as the Chinese celebrate New Year. The pair made a 3 week high yesterday of 1.3053 just shy of the 2012 high of 1.3077 with 1.3130 seen as resistance with it being the former support back in October. Overnight news wasn’t great with EU finance ministers saying the Greek debt deal wasn’t enough with creditors saying they were at their limits to what is acceptable so back they go on February 13th. There is also media speculation that Portugal may need a second bailout.
AUD/USD
Range:1.0486-1.0536 Support: 1.0420Resistance: 1.0580
The AUD traded in consolidation mode after making a 3 month high yesterday at 1.0574 but even with the technical picture looking in over bought territory by some traders the dips in the lifestyle currency remain shallow as corporate demand chase this move. A break above the 12 week high could signal a test of 1.0650 noted by many investors as major resistance. Australian Q4 CPI will be released on Wednesday with many looking to this number with respect to the RBA’s thinking to a rate cut in February.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.