Statoil and Rosneft sign Arctic exploration partnership

Norway’s Statoil and Russia’s Rosneft have entered into a partnership despite sanctions.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 19, 2014 10:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Norway's Statoil and Russia's Rosneft has signed a partnership to carry out oil exploration in the Arctic.

The agreement comes despite Moscow being subject to Western sanctions imposed for the continuing tensions with Ukraine. Norway was one of the countries involved with enforcing tough measures against Russia for its alleged backing of separatists in Ukraine but this has not prevented the exploration programme from going ahead.

Rosneft, a state-controlled company, announced that it had started its operations with Statoil which will work at the Pingvin License PL713 prospect in the Norwegian section of the Barents Sea. The company stated that the Pingvin-1 site will be drilled by the Transocean Spitsbergen rig to a water depth 422 metres as it aims to reach a total vertical depth of 1,516 metres.

The Kremlin-controlled firm said in a statement: "The start of this exploration operations marks an important milestone in developing the cooperation between Rosneft and Statoil. The companies plan to implement their experience of exploration and development of hydrocarbon fields in regions with harsh climate."

Both the European Union (EU) and US announced fresh sanctions on Russia following the alleged shooting down of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 over rebel territory in Ukraine. The passenger jet was carrying 298 went it came down near Hrabove in the Donetsk Oblast.

Among the sanctions handed out by the EU and US was the restriction of Rosneft's access to international funding. The company's head Igor Sechin was also targeted as part of the restrictions. British oil company BP had warned the sanctions would affect its own operations as it owns around 20 per cent of Rosneft and added that it was not prepared to sever its ties with the Russian firm.

Rosneft recently asked the Russian government for a $42 billion (£25.2 billion) loan as it has been struggling to raise funds following the Western sanctions.

Find out about commodities trading and learn CFD strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.