State of flux

The FTSE is trading higher Friday even though all major issues concerning the markets remain in a state of flux. It is Theresa May’s last day as the Tory leader and for the moment Boris Johnson looks like her most likely successor.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 7, 2019 6:05 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE is trading higher Friday even though all major issues concerning the markets remain in a state of flux. It is Theresa May’s last day as the Tory leader and for the moment Boris Johnson looks like her most likely successor. But it is far too early to call the winner. Although the markets assume a stronger pro-Brexit stance from the next Downing Street resident the big issue will be May’s successor’s stance on a no-deal Brexit.

The talks between the US and Mexico over potential import tariffs are hanging in the balance  with the two sides still deep in negotiations ahead of a deadline Monday. No deal could result in a gradual increase on costs of imports from Mexico to up to 20%.

US jobless data to set tone for afternoon trading

US jobless data later today will focus investors’ minds particularly now that the the Fed seems to be undecided about its next rate move. The central bank left rates unchanged earlier this week a subtle change in tone from chairman Powell was taken as a signal that rates may be cut sooner. The dollar is weaker across the board ahead of the data release at 1.30 London time.

Brent trades higher on speculative push

Brent crude prices are on a roll, jumping 2.2% in early trade to over $63. Speculators have been pushing oil prices lower for days but have encountered resistance at around $60. Now that that level has held they are testing the upside of the current trade range.
Related tags: Brent Crude Oil Dollar Indices

Latest market news

View more
FOMC Meeting Recap: Fed Chair Powell Deems March Rate Cut "Unlikely," Boosting Buck Toward YTD Highs
Today 08:05 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Bull Flag Under Threat with Fed on Tap
Today 05:35 PM
Gold analysis: Yields slide on weak data, but FOMC poses key risk
Today 03:45 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: AI optimism takes a hit ahead of FOMC
Today 11:30 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, gold analysis heading into FOMC
Today 05:39 AM
Growing risk RBA may cut rates before the Federal Reserve
Today 02:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Oil rig in the sea
Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
November 28, 2023 09:05 PM
    Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Gain Ground Ahead of OPEC+
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 20, 2023 08:26 PM
      Oil rig in the sea
      Crude Oil Analysis: WTI and Brent Dump to Multi-Month Lows
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      November 8, 2023 06:11 PM
        Research
        Crude oil outlook: OPEC gap finally closed
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 26, 2023 02:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.