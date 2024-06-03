S&P500 Forecast: SPX starts the new month on the front foot

US stocks are set for a higher open, starting the month on the front foot. Despite losses in the previous week, the 3 main indices still booked solid gains across May. Attention turns towards a busy week, with ISM services and manufacturing PMIs as well as non-farm payrolls on Friday. Nvidia is under the spotlight after unveiling new releases over the weekend as competition in the sector heats up.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Monday 2:09 PM
20231218 - 001 - 01
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future -0.05% at 38,684

S&P futures 0.24% at 5293

Nasdaq futures 0.45% at 18639

In Europe

FTSE 0.36% at 8308

Dax 1% at 18679

  • US stocks rise after gains across May
  • A busy US economic calendar could inject volatility into price action
  • OPEC+ extended production cuts to the end of 2015
  • GameStop & Nvidia rise

Stocks point higher ahead of a busy week

U.S. stocks are set to open higher, kicking off June trading positively as mega caps look set to recover some of Friday's losses.

The tech sector closed lower on Friday, with the Nasdaq 100 underperforming its peers as investors rebalanced their month-end portfolios. Despite the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 snapping a 5-week winning streak last week, all three of Wall Street's indices booked gains across May.

The S&P rose 4.8% in May, the Dow rose 2.3%, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ gained 7% last month thanks to solid earnings and optimism that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates soon.

Following Friday's core PCE data, which showed that inflation remained sticky but consumer spending slowed, the market increased rate cut expectations slightly. The market now expects the Fed to cut rates by 37 basis points this year, with a 53% probability of rate cuts starting in September, up from 49% before Friday’s core PCE data.

Price action was relatively quiet last week but could pick up this week with a busy economic calendar with ISM services and manufacturing PMIs, factory orders, as well as Friday's non-farm payroll report in focus.

Corporate news

Nvidia is set to open higher after chief executive Jensen Huang unveiled the latest round of AI upgrades. The company, best known for its AI data center systems, introduced new tools and software models on the eve of the Computex trade show in Taiwan.

GameStop is set to open 80% higher after Keith Gill, also known as Deep- F value on Reddit, posted a screenshot of a $116 million investment in the stock. The screenshot shows 5 million shares bought at $21.27 a piece - the first post in three years on the account.

S&P 500 forecast – technical analysis.

After running into support at 5190, the S&P 500 has rebounded higher, retaking resistance at 5277 as the price heads towards the 5300 round number and on to 5350 and fresh ATHs. On the downside, sellers will need to break back below 5277 to bring 5200 back into focus.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD holds steady, GBP/USD falls

The USD continues in a holding pattern after inflation data and as the market looks ahead to a busy week for economic releases, which could provide more clues about when the Fed may start to cut rates.

EUR/USD is holding steady around 1.0850 after the eurozone manufacturing PMI was downwardly revised to 47.3 from 47.4. Although this was still up from 45.7 in April, it suggests that the region’s downturn was slowing. The data comes ahead of Thursday's ECB rate decision, where the central bank is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points. Given the uptick in inflation and record-low unemployment, policymakers could still adopt a hawkish tone, which could support the EUR.

GBP/USD is falling after starting a downward revision to the UK manufacturing PMI to 51.2, down from 51.3. However, this is still up from 49.1 in April and marked the second time in two years that manufacturing returned to expansionary territory. The data showed that new orders and output expanded at the fastest pace in 2022.

Oil holds steady after OPEC+ extends oil production cuts

Oil prices are holding steady after the OPEC+ meeting over the weekend, which had little impact on oil prices and as the market weighed up the demand outlook.

The oil group agreed to extend oil output cuts into 2025; however, the group also plans to phase out voluntary output cuts between October 2024 on September 2025

The planned phase-out of voluntary cuts comes up at a time when there are questions over the demand outlook as a high-interest rate environment in the US could dampen economic growth in the region.

Meanwhile, the official Chinese manufacturing PMI was stronger than expected at 51.5 in May. This contrasts strongly with the official China manufacturing PMI, which showed a contraction in May. China is the world's largest importer of oil, so changes in the manufacturing sector can impact the demand outlook.

 

 

Related tags: US Open USD SPX 500 Oil

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – June 3, 2024
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:51 AM
GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
Today 05:56 AM
Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
Today 03:34 AM
Nikkei 225 tracks Wall Street higher, gold bears eye another drop
Today 02:33 AM
WTI crude softens post OPEC+, back in the sweet spot for bulls
Today 12:31 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

united_states_04
NASDAQ 100 Forecast :QQQ rises as inflation cools by more than forecast
By:
Fiona Cincotta
May 31, 2024 01:17 PM
    USA flag
    S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as rate jitters remain
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 30, 2024 01:51 PM
      united_states_03
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as treasury yields rise
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 29, 2024 01:01 PM
        united_states_01
        NASDAQ 100 Forecast QQQ steadies below the ATH ahead of inflation data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        May 28, 2024 02:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.