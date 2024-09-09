S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as recession worries ease

U.S. stocks are rebounding on Monday following steep losses last week, as investors are more optimistic about the prospects of a soft landing. As the dust settles following the non-farm payroll report, Friday's creation appears overdone. Attention this week will be on US inflation data, which is the final piece to the jigsaw ahead of the FOMC rate decision.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 9, 2024 2:43 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future 0.95% at 40608

S&P futures 0.72% at 5452

Nasdaq futures 0.87% at 18584

In Europe

FTSE 0.84% at 8237

Dax 0.67% at 18397

  • Stocks rise after steep losses last week
  • Investors rein in outsized Fed rate cut expectations
  • Apple GlowTime & Oracle’s earnings in focus
  • Oil falls on China & US demand concerns

Stocks rise after last week’s steep losses

U.S. stocks are rebounding on Monday following steep losses last week, as investors are more optimistic about the prospects of a soft landing.

US indices saw heavy selling last week amid uncertainty over the health of the US economy. This fueled recession worries and pulled the main US indices sharply lower. The Nasdaq100 booked its worst weekly losses since January 2022, while the S&P 500 saw its biggest drop since March 2023.

The market remains cautiously optimistic following the US non-farm payroll report. As the dust settles on the mixed report, the knee-jerk reaction seen on Friday may have been overdone. While the data showed that the US labour market was cooling, it's certainly not collapsing, helping to ease some of those recession fears that had been revived across the last week.

Markets will be focused on US inflation data due on Wednesday, which is expected to show that inflation cooled to 2.6% on a yearly basis, down from 2.9%.

The markets are currently pricing in a 75% chance of a 25 basis point cut and expect a total easing of 100 basis points by the end of the year.

Corporate news

Apple is in focus ahead of the Glowtime annual unveiling event later today. The tech giant is set to unveil four new iPhones, including the Apple intelligence AI platform. This event is typically a sell-the-news event, and given that Apple traded up 15% so far this year, the new technology may already be priced in.

Boeing is rising after reaching a tentative labour deal with a union that represents over 32,000 workers, which could help it avoid a strike. If agreed, the proposed 4-year contract includes a general wage increase of 25%.

Shares in crypto-related stocks such as Coinbase and Marathon Digital are rising ahead of the opening bell as Bitcoin extends gains for a third straight day.

Dell and Panatir Technologies are rising on the news that they will be joining the benchmark S&P 500.

S&P 500 forecast – technical analysis.

After running into resistance at 5650, the S&P500 has corrected lower, falling below the rising trendline dating back to October 2023 and the 50 SMA. The price has found support at 5400. Sellers will look to take out this level to extend losses towards 5350, the May high, and 5277, the April high. Meanwhile, any recovery will need to retake 5525, the 50 SMA, and 5565, the early August high, to bring 5650 into focus.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD rises, EUR/USD falls

The U.S. dollar is rising, rebounding from losses last week as the market continues to weigh up the non-farm payroll report. The market is reassessing and scaling back expectations of an outsized Fed rate cut in September.

EUR/USD is falling after eurozone investor sentiment deteriorated sharply in September, raising concerns of a recession. Sentix investor confidence fell to -15.4, down from -13.9. This is also significantly below the -11.7 level forecast and marks the third straight month of declines.

GBP/USD is falling below 1.31 after industry data from recruiters showed that the UK jobs market is starting to weaken, which could boost the case for a Bank of England rate cut. Data from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation showed that parent job placements fell at the fastest pace in five months, while starting pay growth also dropped to a five-month low. UK employment data is due tomorrow.

Oil rises as a weather system approaches the US Gulf of Mexico

Oil prices are rebounding from steep losses last week as a potential hurricane moves towards the US Gulf Coast.

Oil prices have fallen over the past six trading sessions, dropping by over 8% and falling to the lowest level since December 2021. The rebound comes in response to a hurricane nearing the US Gulf Coast and as Libyan supply disruption continues.

Libya has seen disrupted supply amid a political standoff between the central bank governing government fractions over oil revenue.

Meanwhile, the weather system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to become a hurricane before it reaches the northwest US Gulf Coast, which accounts for around 60% of US refining activity.

However, the 1% increase we're seeing this week is a small rebound, given the steep decline last week. The bigger picture narrative remains more focused on the demand outlook and what OPEC+ plan to do with supply.

 

 

 

 

